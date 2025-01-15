Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 132- to 144-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 132 to 144 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Adonijah Stanton, Willamina, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 13-4
Career record: 72-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 6th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state
Amir Khanjan, Westview, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 87-22
Career highlights: 2nd, Rose City; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 6th, 2023 Rose City
Beau Sandberg, Molalla, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 13-4
Career record: 79-26
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 6th, 2024 4A state
Benjamin Dinan, Banks, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 8-2
Career record: 75-34
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Billy Jackson, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 18-1
Career record: 126-25
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 5A state; 4th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Caden Cox, Glide, senior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 24-5
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 10-5
Career record: 87-37
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 4A state
Carter Van Meter, Sisters, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 9-7
Career record: 86-53
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 5th, 2024 3A state
Chance Fletcher, Tillamook, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 9-6
Career record: 68-22
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Chance Yancey, Crook County, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 6-4
Career record: 69-26
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Cole Rahi, Culver, senior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 18-6
Career record: 106-44
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state; 4th, 2022 2A/1A state
Colton Hankey, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 7-2
Career record: 49-6
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 5A state
Dallen Duncan, McLoughlin, sophomore
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 16-2
Career record: 43-12
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Dane Strunk, Sutherlin, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 6-5
Career record: 33-18
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 3A state
Dean Williams, Canby, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 13-6
Career record: 88-25
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion
Elijah Hatfield, Glide, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career record: 71-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state
Ethan Regas, Thurston, freshman
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 20-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial
Ethan Stock, Mountainside, sophomore
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 17-6
Career record: 56-13
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 8th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2024 Metro district champion
Greg Hall, St. Helens, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 84-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2024 Pacific Coast Championships quarterfinalist; 5th, 2024 4A state; 6th, 2023 4A state
Hans Kamm, Cascade, sophomore
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 24-5
Career record: 42-14
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state
Harley Hardison, Lowell, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 10-1
Career record: 89-9
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 120; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 120; 2nd, 2022 2A/1A state
Henry Bankhead, North Marion, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 15-6
Career record: 53-17
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 6th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2nd, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 6th, 2024 4A state
Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 98-23
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2022 Rose City; 6th, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Isaac Conner, Mountainside, freshman
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 18-3
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Isaac Conner; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament
Jackson Peterman, Harrisburg, sophomore
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 17-6
Career record: 58-18
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 6th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Jaxon Harada, Thurston, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 15-4
Career record: 52-27
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state
Jaycen Marois, North Douglas/Elkton, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 5-6
Career record: 23-15
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Jeffery Conklin, Cottage Grove, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 13-4
Career record: 46-15
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 4A state
Jeremiah Oliva, Crater, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 21-1
Career record: 52-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 113; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Joey Hutchins, Crater, senior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 22-0
Career record: 108-20
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 138; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 3A state (at Cascade Christian)
John Hayes, Molalla, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 16-3
Career record: 85-22
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Jonas Camillo, Sprague, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 11-8
Career record: 35-18
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Central Valley district champion
Jonny Rice, Rainier, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 10-4
Career record: 60-37
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 6th, 2024 3A state
Joseph Johnson, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 14-4
Career record: 93-33
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2024 state champion, 5A 120; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 6th, 2022 5A state
Kale Cornell, Burns, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 143-16
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 126; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 126; 2022 state champion, 3A 113
Kisor Savage, Willamina, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 11-4
Career record: 70-22
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state
Landon Lavey, Crook County, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 15-5
Career record: 118-28
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 6th, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions; 2024 state champion, 4A 138; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state; 2nd, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Leonardo Michel, Stayton, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 19-2
Career record: 86-11
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Landyn Philpott, La Pine, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 18-1
Career record: 143-18
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 138; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 132; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2022 state champion, 3A 120
Lorenzo Romero-Hill, Dallas, sophomore
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 33-11
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 6th, 2024 5A state
Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 14-2
Career record: 121-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 120; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 113; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2022 state champion, 3A 106
Nathan Beck, Nyssa, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 5-5
Career record: 62-38
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 3A state
Nicholas Yarnell, Sandy, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 10-4
Career record: 92-40
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 3rd, 2024 Larry Owings
Nico Farinola, Lincoln, senior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 14-1
Career record: 91-16
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion; 4th, 2023 6A state
Nico Yazzolino, Canby, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 21-2
Career record: 91-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion
Owen McLouth, Redmond, junior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 12-7
Career record: 56-35
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 5A state (at Pendleton)
Philip Alger, Crater, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 48-26
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 5A state
Preston Slawson, Irrigon, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career record: 76-22
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 3rd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Rumble on the River; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Riley Flack, La Pine, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 16-3
Career record: 112-34
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Invite; 2nd, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 2024 state champion, 3A 113; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 3A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Roman Leaton, Roseburg, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 6-3
Career record: 47-43
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion; 6th, 2023 6A state
Ryder Sprague, West Linn, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career record: 43-14
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 5th, 2023 6A state
Sawyer Keinonen, Newberg, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 13-6
Career record: 53-19
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 Best of the West; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City
Sean Regas, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 21-4
Career record: 99-33
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City
Sully Hill, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 16-2
Career record: 119-40
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City
Taven Deck, Crook County, sophomore
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 5-4
Career record: 32-14
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state
Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 14-1
Career record: 82-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 126; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 126
Trayson Truesdell, Harrisburg, sophomore
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 13-5
Career record: 59-16
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Warren Cook, Forest Grove, junior
Weight class: 138
2024-25 record: 14-2
Career record: 94-23
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 6th, 2023 6A state
Yair Suarez, McKay, junior
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 9-5
Career record: 60-34
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 5A state
Zak Chatelain, Nestucca, senior
Weight class: 144
2024-25 record: 12-4
Career record: 111-33
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state
Zane Hill, Grants Pass, freshman
Weight class: 132
2024-25 record: 17-7
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App