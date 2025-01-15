High School

Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 132- to 144-pounders

Who are some of the top boys wrestling in Oregon this season from 132-144 pounds?

Harrisburg's Luke Cheek hopes to become a four-time state champion next month.
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 132 to 144 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Adonijah Stanton, Willamina, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 13-4

Career record: 72-24

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 6th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state

Amir Khanjan, Westview, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 87-22

Career highlights: 2nd, Rose City; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Metro district champion; 6th, 2023 Rose City

Beau Sandberg, Molalla, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 13-4

Career record: 79-26

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 6th, 2024 4A state

Benjamin Dinan, Banks, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 8-2

Career record: 75-34

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Billy Jackson, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 18-1

Career record: 126-25

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 5A state; 4th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Caden Cox, Glide, senior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 24-5

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 10-5

Career record: 87-37 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 4A state

Carter Van Meter, Sisters, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 9-7

Career record: 86-53

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 5th, 2024 3A state

Chance Fletcher, Tillamook, junior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 9-6

Career record: 68-22

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Chance Yancey, Crook County, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 6-4

Career record: 69-26

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Cole Rahi, Culver, senior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 18-6

Career record: 106-44

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state; 4th, 2022 2A/1A state 

Colton Hankey, Crescent Valley, sophomore

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 7-2

Career record: 49-6

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 5A state

Dallen Duncan, McLoughlin, sophomore

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 16-2

Career record: 43-12

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Dane Strunk, Sutherlin, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 6-5

Career record: 33-18

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 3A state

Dean Williams, Canby, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 13-6

Career record: 88-25

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion

Elijah Hatfield, Glide, junior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career record: 71-6

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state

Ethan Regas, Thurston, freshman

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 20-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial

Ethan Stock, Mountainside, sophomore

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 17-6

Career record: 56-13

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 8th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2024 Metro district champion

Greg Hall, St. Helens, junior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 84-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2024 Pacific Coast Championships quarterfinalist; 5th, 2024 4A state; 6th, 2023 4A state

Hans Kamm, Cascade, sophomore

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 24-5

Career record: 42-14

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state

Harley Hardison, Lowell, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 10-1

Career record: 89-9

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 120; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 120; 2nd, 2022 2A/1A state

Henry Bankhead, North Marion, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 15-6

Career record: 53-17

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 6th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2nd, 2024 Sheridan Hall of Fame; 6th, 2024 4A state

Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 98-23

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2022 Rose City; 6th, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Isaac Conner, Mountainside, freshman

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 18-3

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Isaac Conner; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament

Jackson Peterman, Harrisburg, sophomore

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 17-6

Career record: 58-18

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 6th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Jaxon Harada, Thurston, junior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 15-4

Career record: 52-27

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state

Jaycen Marois, North Douglas/Elkton, junior

Weight class: 144 

2024-25 record: 5-6

Career record: 23-15

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Jeffery Conklin, Cottage Grove, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 13-4

Career record: 46-15

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 4A state

Jeremiah Oliva, Crater, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 21-1

Career record: 52-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 113; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Jeremiah Oliva
Joey Hutchins, Crater, senior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 22-0

Career record: 108-20 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 138; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 3A state (at Cascade Christian)

John Hayes, Molalla, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 16-3

Career record: 85-22 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Jonas Camillo, Sprague, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 11-8

Career record: 35-18

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 5th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Central Valley district champion

Jonny Rice, Rainier, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 10-4

Career record: 60-37

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 6th, 2024 3A state

Joseph Johnson, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 14-4

Career record: 93-33 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2024 state champion, 5A 120; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 6th, 2022 5A state

Joseph Johnson
Kale Cornell, Burns, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 143-16

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 126; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 126; 2022 state champion, 3A 113

Kisor Savage, Willamina, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 11-4

Career record: 70-22

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 2A/1A state

Landon Lavey, Crook County, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 15-5

Career record: 118-28

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 6th, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions; 2024 state champion, 4A 138; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state; 2nd, 2022 5A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Leonardo Michel, Stayton, junior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 19-2

Career record: 86-11

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Landyn Philpott, La Pine, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 18-1

Career record: 143-18

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 138; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 132; 3rd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2022 state champion, 3A 120

Landyn Philpott
Lorenzo Romero-Hill, Dallas, sophomore

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 33-11

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 6th, 2024 5A state

Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 14-2

Career record: 121-19

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 120; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2023 state champion, 3A 113; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2022 state champion, 3A 106

Nathan Beck, Nyssa, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 5-5

Career record: 62-38

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 3A state

Nicholas Yarnell, Sandy, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 10-4

Career record: 92-40

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Ranger Classic; 3rd, 2024 Larry Owings

Nico Farinola, Lincoln, senior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 14-1

Career record: 91-16

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion; 4th, 2023 6A state

Nico Yazzolino, Canby, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 21-2

Career record: 91-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion

Owen McLouth, Redmond, junior

Weight class: 144 

2024-25 record: 12-7

Career record: 56-35

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 5A state (at Pendleton)

Philip Alger, Crater, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 48-26 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 5A state; 4th, 2023 5A state

Preston Slawson, Irrigon, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career record: 76-22 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 3rd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Rumble on the River; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Riley Flack, La Pine, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 16-3

Career record: 112-34

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Culver Invite; 2nd, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 2024 state champion, 3A 113; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 3A state; 6th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Roman Leaton, Roseburg, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 6-3

Career record: 47-43

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Southwest district champion; 6th, 2023 6A state

Ryder Sprague, West Linn, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career record: 43-14

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 5th, 2023 6A state

Sawyer Keinonen, Newberg, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 13-6

Career record: 53-19

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 Best of the West; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 Pacific district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City

Sean Regas, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 21-4

Career record: 99-33

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 4th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City

Sully Hill, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 16-2

Career record: 119-40 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City

Taven Deck, Crook County, sophomore

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 5-4

Career record: 32-14

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state

Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 14-1

Career record: 82-11

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, Elgin Memorial Classic; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 126; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 2A/1A 126

Trayson Truesdell, Harrisburg, sophomore

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 13-5

Career record: 59-16

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Warren Cook, Forest Grove, junior

Weight class: 138

2024-25 record: 14-2

Career record: 94-23 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 6th, 2023 6A state

Yair Suarez, McKay, junior

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 9-5

Career record: 60-34

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 5A state

Zak Chatelain, Nestucca, senior

Weight class: 144

2024-25 record: 12-4

Career record: 111-33

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 1st, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 2A/1A state

Zane Hill, Grants Pass, freshman

Weight class: 132

2024-25 record: 17-7

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Published
