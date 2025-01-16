High School

Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 150- to 175-pounders

Who are some of the top boys wrestling in Oregon this season from 150-175 pounds?

René Ferrán

Thurston's Kamdyn Wardlaw looks to build off a freshman season in which he placed sixth at the Class 5A state meet.
Thurston's Kamdyn Wardlaw looks to build off a freshman season in which he placed sixth at the Class 5A state meet. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 150 to 175 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Aidan Godley, Crater, sophomore

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 16-2

Career record: 44-8

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 126; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Aidan Godley
Crater wrestler Aidan Godley / Taylor Balkom

Aidan Perkins, Newberg, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 14-4

Career record: 73-28

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 6A state

Arturo Echeverria, Hillsboro, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 38-14

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion

Aryan Wright, Marshfield, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 6-2

Career record: 67-21

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior 

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career record: 98-30

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 5A state

Boone Marquess, Pleasant Hill, junior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 56-22

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 6th, 2024 3A state

Brady Otley, Crane, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 77-40

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Brayden Cooley, Seaside, sophomore

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 39-9

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Three Rivers Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Brody Copple, Cascade, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 22-6

Career record: 119-41

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A state; 6th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2022 4A state

Camaron Houston, Coquille/Bandon, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 8-2

Career record: 108-23

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Cannon Kemper, Burns, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 8-4

Career record: 51-12

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 150; 2024 district champion

Carson Hunsaker, Sprague, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 14-4

Career record: 53-42

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 6A state

Clayton Waldron, Mountain View, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 17-4

Career record: 69-31

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 6th, 2023 Rose City

Cole Roy, Pendleton, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 14-2

Career record: 90-33

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 2024 Pacific Coast Championships quarterfinalist; 6th, 2024 4A state

Colton Annis, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 20-4

Career record: 129-28

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 5A 144; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2022 5A state; 5th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Colton Annis
Thurston wrestler Colton Annis / Taylor Balkom

Daniel Patrick, Roseburg, sophomore

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career record: 14-3

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic

Devin Huston, Willamina, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 12-4

Career record: 53-37

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state

Devon Kerr, La Pine, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 126-13

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 144; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 138; 2022 state champion, 3A 132

Devon Kerr
La Pine wrestler Devon Kerr / Leon Neuschwander

Draven Marsh, Nestucca, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 14-5

Career record: 95-44

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state

Eric Larwin, Bend, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 8-0

Career record: 129-29

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 5A state; 5th, 2022 6A state

Flynn Brandrup, Hillsboro, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 21-1

Career record: 31-4

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 5A state

Gavin Pogue, Eagle Point, junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 16-3

Career record: 62-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 5th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Gavin Rangel, Newberg, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 91-8

Career highlights: 2024 state champion, 6A 132; 2024 Pacific district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City; 3rd, 2023 6A state; 1st, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 Rose City

Giovanni Silva, Westview, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 16-1

Career record: 82-23

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC (at Liberty)

Griffin Copple, Cascade, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 17-9

Career record: 29-21

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 4A state

Gunnar Tamez, Vale, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 3-1

Career record: 34-10

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 2nd, 2024 3A state

Gus Amerson, Newberg, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 20-0

Career record: 137-15

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 6A 150; 2024 Pacific district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 1st, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2022 Rose City; 5th, 2022 6A state; 5th, 2022 Reser’s TOC

Gus Amerson
Newberg wrestler Gus Amerson / Taylor Balkom

Henry Samoylich, West Albany, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 26-6

Career record: 96-30

Career highlights: 2024 Edmonds Invite consolation champion; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion

Heston Likens, North Medford, junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 10-3

Career record: 54-26

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 6A state; 6th, 2023 6A state

Isaac Talmadge, Harrisburg, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 13-7

Career record: 107-47

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 3A state

Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 98-42

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 4th, 2023 4A state; 6th, 2022 Rose City; 2022 state champion, 4A 113

Jaden Ellis, Thurston, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 19-4

Career record: 80-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state

James Keinonen, Canby, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 21-3

Career record: 123-31

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings Invitational; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Jaret Hickey, Crater, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 21-2

Career record: 93-19

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2023 5A state; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Jaxon Camillo, Sprague, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 14-6

Career record: 66-32

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Central Valley district champion

Jaxon Godley, Crater, junior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 17-1

Career record: 46-8

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 12-1

Career record: 72-26

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 4th, 2024 3A state

Jesse Hernandez, Putnam, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 6-4

Career record: 69-37

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 5A state

JJ Lewis, Philomath, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 8-3

Career record: 67-54

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 4A state

Justin Hoyt, Harrisburg, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 11-5

Career record: 81-50

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Kainen Zimmerman, Pendleton, junior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 14-4

Career record: 69-37

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 4th, 2024 Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships; 4th, 2024 4A state

Kamdyn Wardlaw, Thurston, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 21-4

Career record: 49-22

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 5A state

Kamran Ness, Santiam Christian, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 12-1

Career record: 88-32

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 6th, 2024 3A state; 6th, 2023 3A state

Kayden Tiller, Oakridge, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 10-1

Career record: 68-10

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 157; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 2A/1A state

Kutter Christensen, Crater, junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 0-0

Career record: 59-13

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Kyle Zajic, Sweet Home, sophomore

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 22-7

Career record: 64-24

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Leif Larwin, Bend, sophomore

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 17-1

Career record: 60-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 2nd, North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 5A 165; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Leif Larwin
Bend wrestler Leif Larwin / Taylor Balkom

Lorenzo Bennett, McKay, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 3-2

Career record: 45-53

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 5A state

Luke Rosa, Sweet Home, junior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 20-7

Career record: 79-40

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Maclain Culp, West Linn, junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 12-3

Career record: 59-20

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 6A state; 4th, 2023 6A state

Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 17-2

Career record: 99-46

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion

Matthew Young, Canby, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 10-3

Career record: 118-30

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC

Maverick Heimbuck, Scappoose, senior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 19-0

Career record: 120-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Phil White Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A 157; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Oscar Doces, West Linn, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 6-2

Career record: 94-19

Career highlights: 2024 state champion, 6A 138; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 2023 state champion, 6A 126; 2022 PIL district champion (at Ida B. Wells)

Oscar Doces
West Linn wrestler Oscar Doces / Taylor Balkom

Owen Hull, Grants Pass, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 111-13

Career highlights: Returning from mid-December 2023 injury; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2023 state champion, 6A 138; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2022 6A state

Owen Turner, Banks, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 4-1

Career record: 74-12

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2024 state champion, 3A 132; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state

Philemon Mauck, Banks, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 6-1

Career record: 71-36 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 5th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Porter Compton, Philomath, junior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 16-4

Career record: 100-22

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 3rd, 2023 4A state

Redden Lym, Lakeview, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 1-2

Career record: 84-47

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 3A state

Riley Barrett, Philomath, junior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 11-1

Career record: 102-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 4A 150; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state

Ryder Sturgell, Warrenton, senior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 94-31

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Fast Lube and Oil Invitational; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 5th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion

Ryland Walters, Crater, sophomore

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 22-2

Career record: 50-9

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 5A state

Seth Wynn, Lebanon, junior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 13-0

Career record: 100-17

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion

Titus Rodela, Jefferson (Portland), junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 12-1

Career record: 58-13

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion

Tommy Belding, La Grande, junior

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 12-1

Career record: 94-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 2024 state champion, 4A 144; 2024 district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC

Tommy Belding
La Grande wrestler Tommy Belding / Taylor Balkom

Tyler Basey, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 150

2024-25 record: 15-5

Career record: 63-31

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City

Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 15-6

Career record: 73-32

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion

Vedder Anderson, Pleasant Hill, senior 

Weight class: 157

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career record: 85-15

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state; 3rd, 2022 3A state

Wyatt Jackson, Banks, sophomore

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 1-0

Career record: 23-13

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 3A state

Zachary Brown, Heppner, senior

Weight class: 165

2024-25 record: 17-0

Career record: 100-30

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Elgin Memorial Classic; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Zechariah Halsey, Lebanon, junior

Weight class: 175

2024-25 record: 14-2

Career record: 89-29

Career highlights: 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 6th, 2024 5A state

