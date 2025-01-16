Oregon's top high school boys wrestlers: 150- to 175-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on boys wrestling from 150 to 175 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Aidan Godley, Crater, sophomore
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 16-2
Career record: 44-8
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 5A 126; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Aidan Perkins, Newberg, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 14-4
Career record: 73-28
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 5th, 2024 6A state
Arturo Echeverria, Hillsboro, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 38-14
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion
Aryan Wright, Marshfield, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 6-2
Career record: 67-21
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Bo Zurcher, Silverton, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career record: 98-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 5A state
Boone Marquess, Pleasant Hill, junior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 56-22
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Culver Tournament; 6th, 2024 3A state
Brady Otley, Crane, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 77-40
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Brayden Cooley, Seaside, sophomore
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 39-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Three Rivers Classic; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Brody Copple, Cascade, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 22-6
Career record: 119-41
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A state; 6th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2022 4A state
Camaron Houston, Coquille/Bandon, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 8-2
Career record: 108-23
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 North Bend Classic; 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2nd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Cannon Kemper, Burns, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 8-4
Career record: 51-12
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 150; 2024 district champion
Carson Hunsaker, Sprague, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 14-4
Career record: 53-42
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 6A state
Clayton Waldron, Mountain View, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 17-4
Career record: 69-31
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 6th, 2023 Rose City
Cole Roy, Pendleton, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 14-2
Career record: 90-33
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 2024 Pacific Coast Championships quarterfinalist; 6th, 2024 4A state
Colton Annis, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 20-4
Career record: 129-28
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 5A 144; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 3rd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 4th, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 5A state; 6th, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2022 5A state; 5th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Daniel Patrick, Roseburg, sophomore
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career record: 14-3
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic
Devin Huston, Willamina, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 12-4
Career record: 53-37
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 3rd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state
Devon Kerr, La Pine, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 126-13
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 3A 144; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 3A 138; 2022 state champion, 3A 132
Draven Marsh, Nestucca, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 14-5
Career record: 95-44
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Culver Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Bill Hagerty; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state
Eric Larwin, Bend, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 8-0
Career record: 129-29
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 5th, 2023 5A state; 5th, 2022 6A state
Flynn Brandrup, Hillsboro, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 21-1
Career record: 31-4
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 5A state
Gavin Pogue, Eagle Point, junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 16-3
Career record: 62-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 5th, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Gavin Rangel, Newberg, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 91-8
Career highlights: 2024 state champion, 6A 132; 2024 Pacific district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2023 Rose City; 3rd, 2023 6A state; 1st, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2022 Rose City
Giovanni Silva, Westview, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 16-1
Career record: 82-23
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Rose City; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC (at Liberty)
Griffin Copple, Cascade, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 17-9
Career record: 29-21
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 4A state
Gunnar Tamez, Vale, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 3-1
Career record: 34-10
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 2nd, 2024 3A state
Gus Amerson, Newberg, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 20-0
Career record: 137-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rose City; 2024 state champion, 6A 150; 2024 Pacific district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 2nd, 2023 6A state; 1st, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 1st, 2022 Rose City; 5th, 2022 6A state; 5th, 2022 Reser’s TOC
Henry Samoylich, West Albany, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 26-6
Career record: 96-30
Career highlights: 2024 Edmonds Invite consolation champion; 5th, 2024 Rose City; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion
Heston Likens, North Medford, junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 10-3
Career record: 54-26
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 6A state; 6th, 2023 6A state
Isaac Talmadge, Harrisburg, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 13-7
Career record: 107-47
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 3A state
Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 98-42
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 4th, 2023 4A state; 6th, 2022 Rose City; 2022 state champion, 4A 113
Jaden Ellis, Thurston, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 19-4
Career record: 80-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 2nd, 2023 5A state
James Keinonen, Canby, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 21-3
Career record: 123-31
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Herrin Holiday Classic; 2nd, 2024 Larry Owings Invitational; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion; 5th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Jaret Hickey, Crater, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 21-2
Career record: 93-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2023 5A state; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Jaxon Camillo, Sprague, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 14-6
Career record: 66-32
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 6th, 2024 6A state; 2024 Central Valley district champion
Jaxon Godley, Crater, junior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 17-1
Career record: 46-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 12-1
Career record: 72-26
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson; 4th, 2024 3A state
Jesse Hernandez, Putnam, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 6-4
Career record: 69-37
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 5A state
JJ Lewis, Philomath, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 8-3
Career record: 67-54
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 6th, 2024 4A state
Justin Hoyt, Harrisburg, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 11-5
Career record: 81-50
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Kainen Zimmerman, Pendleton, junior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 14-4
Career record: 69-37
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Bob Mars Invite; 4th, 2024 Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships; 4th, 2024 4A state
Kamdyn Wardlaw, Thurston, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 21-4
Career record: 49-22
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 5A state
Kamran Ness, Santiam Christian, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 12-1
Career record: 88-32
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Gary McDaniel Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 6th, 2024 3A state; 6th, 2023 3A state
Kayden Tiller, Oakridge, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 10-1
Career record: 68-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Coquille Holiday; 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2024 state champion, 2A/1A 157; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 2A/1A state
Kutter Christensen, Crater, junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 0-0
Career record: 59-13
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Midwestern district champion; 2nd, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 5A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Kyle Zajic, Sweet Home, sophomore
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 22-7
Career record: 64-24
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 4th, 2024 Rose City; 5th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Leif Larwin, Bend, sophomore
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 17-1
Career record: 60-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 2nd, North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 state champion, 5A 165; 2024 Intermountain district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Lorenzo Bennett, McKay, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 3-2
Career record: 45-53
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 5A state
Luke Rosa, Sweet Home, junior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 20-7
Career record: 79-40
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 3rd, 2024 Rose City; 2nd, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Maclain Culp, West Linn, junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 12-3
Career record: 59-20
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rose City; 4th, 2024 6A state; 4th, 2023 6A state
Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 17-2
Career record: 99-46
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Intermountain district champion
Matthew Young, Canby, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 10-3
Career record: 118-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Larry Owings; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 NWOC district champion; 6th, 2024 Reser’s TOC
Maverick Heimbuck, Scappoose, senior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 19-0
Career record: 120-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Phil White Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A 157; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state; 4th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Oscar Doces, West Linn, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 6-2
Career record: 94-19
Career highlights: 2024 state champion, 6A 138; 2024 Three Rivers district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 Rose City; 2023 state champion, 6A 126; 2022 PIL district champion (at Ida B. Wells)
Owen Hull, Grants Pass, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 111-13
Career highlights: Returning from mid-December 2023 injury; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2023 state champion, 6A 138; 2nd, 2023 Reser’s TOC; 6th, 2022 6A state
Owen Turner, Banks, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 4-1
Career record: 74-12
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 2024 state champion, 3A 132; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state
Philemon Mauck, Banks, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 6-1
Career record: 71-36
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Werners Beef; 2nd, 2024 Muilenburg; 5th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Porter Compton, Philomath, junior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 16-4
Career record: 100-22
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 4A state; 3rd, 2023 4A state
Redden Lym, Lakeview, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 1-2
Career record: 84-47
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 3A state
Riley Barrett, Philomath, junior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 11-1
Career record: 102-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Perry Burlison; 1st, 2024 Warrior Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 4A 150; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A state
Ryder Sturgell, Warrenton, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 94-31
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Fast Lube and Oil Invitational; 1st, 2024 Molalla Mayhem; 5th, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion
Ryland Walters, Crater, sophomore
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 22-2
Career record: 50-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 5A state
Seth Wynn, Lebanon, junior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 13-0
Career record: 100-17
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 5A state; 2024 Mid-Willamette district champion
Titus Rodela, Jefferson (Portland), junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 12-1
Career record: 58-13
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders; 2nd, 2024 6A state; 2024 PIL district champion
Tommy Belding, La Grande, junior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 12-1
Career record: 94-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Muilenburg; 2nd, 2024 Hawaii Officials; 2024 state champion, 4A 144; 2024 district champion; 1st, 2024 Reser’s TOC; 3rd, 2023 4A state; 5th, 2023 Reser’s TOC
Tyler Basey, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 150
2024-25 record: 15-5
Career record: 63-31
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Perry Burlison; 5th, 2024 5A state; 5th, 2023 Rose City
Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 15-6
Career record: 73-32
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 4th, 2024 4A state; 2024 district champion
Vedder Anderson, Pleasant Hill, senior
Weight class: 157
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career record: 85-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 3rd, 2024 3A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 3A state; 3rd, 2022 3A state
Wyatt Jackson, Banks, sophomore
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 1-0
Career record: 23-13
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 3A state
Zachary Brown, Heppner, senior
Weight class: 165
2024-25 record: 17-0
Career record: 100-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Culver Tournament; 1st, 2024 Elgin Memorial Classic; 3rd, 2024 2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Zechariah Halsey, Lebanon, junior
Weight class: 175
2024-25 record: 14-2
Career record: 89-29
Career highlights: 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 6th, 2024 5A state
