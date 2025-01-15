High School

Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 100- to 120-pounders

Who are some of the top girls wrestling in Oregon this season from 100-120 pounds?

René Ferrán

McKay's Sarahi Chavez won her first state championship last year after twice falling in the title match.
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 100 to 120 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Ah Pymm McDaniel, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 94-22 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state

Aileen Paniagua, McKay, sophomore

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 37-11

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro

Amy Carlson, Clackamas, senior

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career record: 40-17 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Caitlyn Kendall, Newberg, freshman

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Best of the West

Chaya Palomo, Sprague, junior

Weight class: 100

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 48-22 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses

Christina Miller, Sherwood, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 8-3

Career record: 38-19 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Destiny Weaver, Glendale, senior

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 40-8 

Career highlights: 1st, 2023 & 2024 Shamrock Tournament; 2nd, 2023 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 5th, 2022 state

Eily Asher, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 100

2024-25 record: 15-4

Career record: 66-23 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Knox Memoria; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, LaMont Simons Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Emilija Singleton, Sutherlin, senior

Weight class: 105 

2024-25 record: 7-1

Career record: 61-33 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Emily Zamudio, Scio, senior

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 1-1

Career record: 54-18

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Emmalee Brissette, Oakridge, sophomore

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 8-2

Career record: 46-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Gemma DeLance, Redmond, sophomore

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 4-3

Career record: 35-14

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state

Gracie Williams, Harrisburg, junior

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 11-5

Career record: 68-30 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Hadley Gunderson, Burns, freshman

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 3rd, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic

Jennifer Russell
Jennifer Russell, Corvallis, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 68-14 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state

Joselyn Jaimes, Ridgeview, senior

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 9-4

Career record: 44-23

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, Canby Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Kaydence Jeffreys, West Albany, senior

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 39-10

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state

Kira Diaz, Crater, freshman

Weight class: 100

2024-25 record: 6-2

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Kiya Roe, Knappa, junior 

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 8-0

Career record: 52-17

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrenton Invite; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2nd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Lorien Bowns, Nyssa, sophomore

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 5-3

Career record: 37-27

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Macali Lade, Siuslaw, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 15-1

Career record: 101-15 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 1st, 2024 North Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 110

Macali Lade
Maria Caudillo, Cleveland, sophomore

Weight class: 100

2024-25 record: 13-6

Career record: 27-21

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 Battle of the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

Marissa McGinnis, Dallas, sophomore

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 12-4

Career record: 52-14

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state

Marlina Martinez, McNary, sophomore

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 48-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state

Mia Pedersen, Redmond, junior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 7-1

Career record: 84-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state

Paisley Conway, Newberg, sophomore

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 44-5

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone Woods; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Best of the West; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

Paxton Steele, Harrisburg, sophomore

Weight class: 110

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 51-10

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 110; 2024 district champion

Polly Olliff, Dallas, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 15-0

Career record: 101-6

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 110; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 105; 3rd, 2022 state

Polly Olliff
Riley Stubbs, Lakeview, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 65-26 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Sarah Gonzales, North Valley, senior

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 7-1

Career record: 46-11

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 81-8

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 100; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2022 state

Skyler Hall, North Medford, junior

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 64-4

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 105; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 100

Skyler Hall
Teagan Merritt, Thurston, sophomore

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 9-1

Career record: 38-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Vanessa Keller, Oakridge, junior

Weight class: 115

2024-25 record: 4-2

Career record: 60-7

Career highlights: 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 105; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 100

Zoe Brewer, Willamina, senior

Weight class: 105

2024-25 record: 13-1

Career record: 84-11 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, Junction City Invitational; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 100; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Zoey Beam, Grant Union, senior

Weight class: 120

2024-25 record: 9-4

Career record: 75-31

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

