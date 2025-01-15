Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 100- to 120-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 100 to 120 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Ah Pymm McDaniel, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 94-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state
Aileen Paniagua, McKay, sophomore
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 37-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro
Amy Carlson, Clackamas, senior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career record: 40-17
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Caitlyn Kendall, Newberg, freshman
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Best of the West
Chaya Palomo, Sprague, junior
Weight class: 100
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 48-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses
Christina Miller, Sherwood, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 8-3
Career record: 38-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Destiny Weaver, Glendale, senior
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 40-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2023 & 2024 Shamrock Tournament; 2nd, 2023 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 5th, 2022 state
Eily Asher, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 100
2024-25 record: 15-4
Career record: 66-23
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Knox Memoria; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, LaMont Simons Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Emilija Singleton, Sutherlin, senior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 7-1
Career record: 61-33
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Emily Zamudio, Scio, senior
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 1-1
Career record: 54-18
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Emmalee Brissette, Oakridge, sophomore
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 8-2
Career record: 46-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Gemma DeLance, Redmond, sophomore
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 4-3
Career record: 35-14
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state
Gracie Williams, Harrisburg, junior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 11-5
Career record: 68-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Hadley Gunderson, Burns, freshman
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 3rd, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic
Jennifer Russell, Corvallis, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 68-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state
Joselyn Jaimes, Ridgeview, senior
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 9-4
Career record: 44-23
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, Canby Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Kaydence Jeffreys, West Albany, senior
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 39-10
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state
Kira Diaz, Crater, freshman
Weight class: 100
2024-25 record: 6-2
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Kiya Roe, Knappa, junior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 8-0
Career record: 52-17
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrenton Invite; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2nd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Lorien Bowns, Nyssa, sophomore
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 5-3
Career record: 37-27
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Macali Lade, Siuslaw, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 15-1
Career record: 101-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 1st, 2024 North Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 110
Maria Caudillo, Cleveland, sophomore
Weight class: 100
2024-25 record: 13-6
Career record: 27-21
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 Battle of the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
Marissa McGinnis, Dallas, sophomore
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 12-4
Career record: 52-14
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state
Marlina Martinez, McNary, sophomore
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 48-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state
Mia Pedersen, Redmond, junior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 7-1
Career record: 84-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state
Paisley Conway, Newberg, sophomore
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 44-5
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone Woods; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Best of the West; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
Paxton Steele, Harrisburg, sophomore
Weight class: 110
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 51-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 110; 2024 district champion
Polly Olliff, Dallas, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 15-0
Career record: 101-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 110; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 105; 3rd, 2022 state
Riley Stubbs, Lakeview, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 65-26
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Sarah Gonzales, North Valley, senior
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 7-1
Career record: 46-11
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 81-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 100; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2022 state
Skyler Hall, North Medford, junior
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 64-4
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 105; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 100
Teagan Merritt, Thurston, sophomore
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 9-1
Career record: 38-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Vanessa Keller, Oakridge, junior
Weight class: 115
2024-25 record: 4-2
Career record: 60-7
Career highlights: 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic quarterfinalist; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 105; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 100
Zoe Brewer, Willamina, senior
Weight class: 105
2024-25 record: 13-1
Career record: 84-11
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, Junction City Invitational; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 100; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Zoey Beam, Grant Union, senior
Weight class: 120
2024-25 record: 9-4
Career record: 75-31
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
