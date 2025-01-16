Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 125- to 145-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 125 to 145 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Abbeline Richard, Barlow, junior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 6-1
Career record: 38-8
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, Mountainside Tournament; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
Abigail Mardock, Nyssa, senior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 53-30
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 1st, 2024 Juston Wolfe Invitational; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Addison Burleigh, Mountainside, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 15-4
Career record: 81-26
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state
Alana Troullier, Mountain View, junior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 11-2 (first season)
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 LaMont Simons Invite
Allison Palluck, Cottage Grove, senior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 74-14
Career highlights: Returning from season-ending knee injury in February 2024; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 12st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 115
Archer McLain, Aloha, senior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 6-4
Career record: 43-24
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 6th, 2024 Canby Tournament; 4th, 6A/5A state
Arianna Flores, Sutherlin, senior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 11-3
Career record: 52-30
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Ava Eddy, Henley, junior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career record: 30-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Modoc Northeast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Bailey Chafin, Sweet Home, junior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 18-3
Career record: 98-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 125; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 125
Cadence Payton, Clackamas, sophomore
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 15-3
Career record: 36-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 district champion (at Nelson)
Elsa King, Southridge, senior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 47-30
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Emilia Ensrud, Canby, sophomore
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 11-1
Career record: 41-4
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state
Isabella Quesada, Canby, senior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 7-5
Career record: 56-31
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, Rick Sanders Invitational; 4th, 2024 Canby Tournament; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state (at Wilsonville)
JaydaRae Nance, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 5-2
Career record: 55-40
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 6A/5A state
Jenna Rogers, Dallas, junior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 13-3
Career record: 69-31
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove, senior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 118-13
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 125
Kali Williams, Oakridge, junior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 68-8
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 130; 2024 district champion
Kallee Kester, St. Helens, senior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career record: 96-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Kassidy Hadden, Thurston, junior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 14-3
Career record: 82-22
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, LaMont Simons Invite; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state
Katelyn Davis, Southridge, senior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 7-4
Career record: 40-24
Career highlights: 2024 War of the Roses consolation champion; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Kennedy Blanton, Forest Grove, senior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 125-12
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 140; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2022 state
Kiera DeLeon, Nyssa, sophomore
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 7-3
Career record: 49-7
Career highlights: 2024 Ardis Nash semifinalist; 3rd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Kristal Zamora, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 15-0
Career record: 104-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state; 3rd, 2022 state
Lacie Manning, West Albany, sophomore
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 14-2
Career record: 37-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses
Layla Morris, Mountainside, senior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 17-0
Career record: 98-13
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 115; 2024 district champion
Liliana Alvarez, Central, sophomore
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 11-1
Career record: 32-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Lily Ridgley, Harrisburg, junior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 54-21
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Lita Haworth, Lebanon, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 15-2
Career record: 46-19
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 16-3
Career record: 84-21
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 5th, 2024 Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 115; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
MacKenzie Shearon, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 122-8
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Reno Worlds; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 140; 4th, 2022 state
McKayla Bonham, Silverton, senior
Weight class: 125
2024-25 record: 15-4
Career record: 52-24
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state
McKenna Unger, McNary, junior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 7-1
Career record: 76-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
McKenna Word, Banks, sophomore
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 6-0
Career record: 29-12
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrenton Invite; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Micah Muir, Lincoln, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 9-1
Career record: 44-23
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 3rd, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational
Naudia Edmiston, West Albany, junior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 17-1
Career record: 95-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Paige Allen, La Grande, senior
Weight class: 145
2024-25 record: 16-3
Career record: 87-26
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 6th, Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Paige Carrier, Westview, senior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 72-24
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state
Paisley Morrison, Coquille/Bandon, freshman
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 5-0
Career highlights: 1st, North Bend Coast Classic
Payton Perry, Vale, senior
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 15-1
Career record: 68-23
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ardis Nash Memorial; 1st, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 2nd, 2024 Wiley Dobbs Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Reina Barnes-Rubio, Redmond, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 5-1
Career record: 62-20
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
Renae Cook, Forest Grove, junior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 4-0
Career record: 73-17
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state
Sadie Hall, North Medford, senior
Weight class: 140
2024-25 record: 8-1
Career record: 79-8
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 130; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state
Shyla Sells, Mazama, freshman
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Junction City Invitational
Syriana Bird, Corvallis, senior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 11-3
Career record: 46-13
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Taylor Echeverria, Crook County, sophomore
Weight class: 130
2024-25 record: 12-2
Career record: 38-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Lady Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, Safeway Buckle Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion
Zorina Johnson, Ida B. Wells, junior
Weight class: 135
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career record: 45-1
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, Canby Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 125; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 5th, 2024 U17 National Championships (57 kilograms)
