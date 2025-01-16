High School

Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 125- to 145-pounders

Who are some of the top girls wrestling in Oregon this season from 125-145 pounds?

René Ferrán

Thurston's Kassidy Hadden, top, will try to improve upon her sixth-place finish at last year's 6A/5A state tournament.
Thurston's Kassidy Hadden, top, will try to improve upon her sixth-place finish at last year's 6A/5A state tournament. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 125 to 145 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Abbeline Richard, Barlow, junior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 6-1

Career record: 38-8 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, Mountainside Tournament; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

Abigail Mardock, Nyssa, senior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 53-30 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 1st, 2024 Juston Wolfe Invitational; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Addison Burleigh, Mountainside, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 15-4

Career record: 81-26 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state

Alana Troullier, Mountain View, junior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 11-2 (first season)

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 LaMont Simons Invite

Allison Palluck, Cottage Grove, senior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 74-14 

Career highlights: Returning from season-ending knee injury in February 2024; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 12st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 115

Allison Palluck
Cottage Grove wrestler Allison Palluck / Leon Neuschwander

Archer McLain, Aloha, senior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 6-4

Career record: 43-24 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 6th, 2024 Canby Tournament; 4th, 6A/5A state

Arianna Flores, Sutherlin, senior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 11-3

Career record: 52-30 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Ava Eddy, Henley, junior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career record: 30-10

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Modoc Northeast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Bailey Chafin, Sweet Home, junior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 18-3

Career record: 98-6

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 4th, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 125; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 125

Cadence Payton, Clackamas, sophomore

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 15-3

Career record: 36-8

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 district champion (at Nelson)

Elsa King, Southridge, senior

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 47-30 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Emilia Ensrud, Canby, sophomore

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 11-1

Career record: 41-4

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state

Isabella Quesada, Canby, senior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 7-5

Career record: 56-31 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, Rick Sanders Invitational; 4th, 2024 Canby Tournament; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state (at Wilsonville)

JaydaRae Nance, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 5-2

Career record: 55-40

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 6A/5A state

Jenna Rogers, Dallas, junior

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 13-3

Career record: 69-31

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Kailea Takahashi Sadie Hall
Forest Grove wrestler Kailea Takahashi vs. North Medford's Sadie Hall / Taylor Balkom

Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove, senior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 118-13

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 125

Kali Williams, Oakridge, junior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 68-8 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 130; 2024 district champion

Kallee Kester, St. Helens, senior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career record: 96-22 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Kassidy Hadden, Thurston, junior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 14-3

Career record: 82-22

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, LaMont Simons Invite; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state

Katelyn Davis, Southridge, senior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 7-4

Career record: 40-24

Career highlights: 2024 War of the Roses consolation champion; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Kennedy Blanton, Forest Grove, senior

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 125-12

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 140; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2022 state

Kennedy Blanton
Forest Grove wrestler Kennedy Blanton / Taylor Balkom

Kiera DeLeon, Nyssa, sophomore

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 7-3

Career record: 49-7

Career highlights: 2024 Ardis Nash semifinalist; 3rd, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Kristal Zamora, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 15-0

Career record: 104-9 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state; 3rd, 2022 state

Lacie Manning, West Albany, sophomore

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 14-2

Career record: 37-10

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses

Layla Morris, Mountainside, senior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 17-0

Career record: 98-13 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, Mountainside Tournament; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 115; 2024 district champion

Layla Morris
Mountainside wrestler Layla Morris / Taylor Balkom

Liliana Alvarez, Central, sophomore

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 11-1

Career record: 32-6

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Lily Ridgley, Harrisburg, junior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 54-21 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Hadden Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Lita Haworth, Lebanon, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 15-2

Career record: 46-19 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 16-3

Career record: 84-21 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 5th, 2024 Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 2nd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 115; 3rd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

MacKenzie Shearon, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 122-8 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Reno Worlds; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 6A/5A 140; 4th, 2022 state

McKayla Bonham, Silverton, senior

Weight class: 125

2024-25 record: 15-4

Career record: 52-24

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state

McKenna Unger, McNary, junior

Weight class: 145 

2024-25 record: 7-1

Career record: 76-24 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

McKenna Word, Banks, sophomore

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 6-0

Career record: 29-12

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Warrenton Invite; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Micah Muir, Lincoln, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 9-1

Career record: 44-23

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 3rd, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational

Naudia Edmiston, West Albany, junior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 17-1

Career record: 95-15 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Paige Allen, La Grande, senior

Weight class: 145

2024-25 record: 16-3

Career record: 87-26 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 6th, Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Paige Carrier, Westview, senior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 72-24 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state

Paisley Morrison, Coquille/Bandon, freshman

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 5-0

Career highlights: 1st, North Bend Coast Classic

Payton Perry, Vale, senior

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 15-1

Career record: 68-23 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Ardis Nash Memorial; 1st, 2024 Calhoun Classic; 2nd, 2024 Wiley Dobbs Invitational; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Reina Barnes-Rubio, Redmond, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 5-1

Career record: 62-20

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

Renae Cook, Forest Grove, junior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 4-0

Career record: 73-17 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Garner Ivey Maui Invitational; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state

Sadie Hall, North Medford, senior

Weight class: 140

2024-25 record: 8-1

Career record: 79-8

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 130; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state

Shyla Sells, Mazama, freshman

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Junction City Invitational

Syriana Bird, Corvallis, senior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 11-3

Career record: 46-13 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Taylor Echeverria, Crook County, sophomore

Weight class: 130

2024-25 record: 12-2

Career record: 38-9

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Lady Ranger Classic; 1st, 2024 Knife River Invitational; 1st, Safeway Buckle Classic; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion

Zorina Johnson
Ida B. Wells wrestler Zorina Johnson / Taylor Balkom

Zorina Johnson, Ida B. Wells, junior

Weight class: 135

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career record: 45-1 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 1st, Canby Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 125; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state; 5th, 2024 U17 National Championships (57 kilograms)

