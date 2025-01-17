High School

Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 155- to 235-pounders

Who are some of the top girls wrestling in Oregon this season from 155-235 pounds?

René Ferrán

Thurston's Izabella Castleberry won the 6A/5A state championship at 155 pounds last year.
Thurston's Izabella Castleberry won the 6A/5A state championship at 155 pounds last year. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 155 to 235 pounds.

Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.

Abbie Hock, North Eugene, senior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 8-1

Career record: 30-18

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Women’s Warrior Classic

Addison Josi, Tillamook, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 8-0

Career record: 56-24 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 LaMont Simons Invite; 1st, 2024 Junction City Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Alixia Hernandez, North Medford, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 10-2

Career record: 48-9 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state (at Eagle Point); 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2022 state

Aliyah Saucedo, Dayton, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 10-1

Career record: 30-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 1st, 2024 Women’s Warrior Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Allison Cummings, Thurston, sophomore

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 9-3

Career record: 28-17

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Bianca Miranda, Liberty, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 12-0

Career record: 48-10 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 235; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state

Bianca Miranda
Liberty wrestler Bianca Miranda / Taylor Balkom

Breanna Meek, North Valley, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 6-0

Career record: 53-6 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 235

Dema Al Rubaye, Aloha, sophomore

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career record: 13-9

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, Canby Tournament

Emily Zerr, Thurston, senior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 7-4

Career record: 65-32 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, LaMont Simons Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Emmaline Durrett, Sweet Home, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 12-3

Career record: 44-15

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2024 War of the Roses consolation champion; 2nd, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions

Emony Greely, Roosevelt, sophomore

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 13-1

Career record: 36-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Girls Invite; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state

Esperanza Walsh, Grant, senior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 7-1

Career record: 31-13

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament

Evelyn Wirfs, Sprague, junior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 52-20

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state (at Cascade); 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Gracie Baker, Crane, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 6-0

Career record: 56-19 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2022 state

Hailey Holgate, Sutherlin, senior

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 3-3

Career record: 63-23

Career highlights: 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Imani Hamlet, Centennial, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 19-4

Career record: 69-45

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, NWOC Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Battle in the Boro

Ionela Macavei, Hillsboro, junior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 2-3

Career record: 19-18

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Isabel Herring, Cleveland, senior

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 12-0

Career record: 102-16 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 170; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state

Isabel Herring
Cleveland wrestler Isabel Herring / Taylor Balkom

Izabella Castleberry, Thurston, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 15-1

Career record: 75-15 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 155; 2023 district champion

Jadyn Pense, St. Helens, sophomore

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 12-0

Career record: 51-7

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 170; 2024 district champion

Jennifer Soto, North Salem, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 9-4

Career record: 17-12

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic

Katelyn Klingler, Crater, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 9-2

Career record: 39-15 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state

Katlyn Morton, Waldport, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 4-1

Career record: 19-5

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Kaydence Johnson, Hidden Valley, senior

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 58-22 

Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Rogue River Winter Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Kaylianna Mazzucchi, North Bend, senior

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 11-0

Career record: 53-14

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Leilarose Vaa Calva, South Medford, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 11-2

Career record: 44-17 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle at the Border; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state

Maddy Armstrong, La Grande, junior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 16-4

Career record: 66-25 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 5th, Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state

Mallory Lusco, Grant Union, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 9-0

Career record: 83-8

Career highlights: Eastern Oregon commit; 1st, 2024 Lady Pirate Headlock Invite; 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 235; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 190; 2022 state 235 champion

Marli Lind, Baker/Powder Valley, senior

Weight class: 155

2024-25 record: 11-3

Career record: 60-17

Career highlights: 2024 Ardis Nash Memorial semifinalist; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2nd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state

McKenzie Mills, David Douglas, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 11-1

Career record: 67-25 

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state

Megan Weil, Burns, freshman

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 10-0

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic

Natalia Solorio Campos, Hood River Valley, senior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 9-5

Career record: 42-27 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 6th, 2024 War of the Roses; 3rd, 2024 Battle in the Boro

Natalie Wilhoit, Tigard, senior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 10-4

Career record: 48-15 

Career highlights: 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion

Natalie Wilhoit
Tigard wrestler Natalie Wilhoit / Taylor Balkom

Olivia Flores, Centennial, junior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 17-8

Career record: 76-33 

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 NWOC Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Battle in the Boro

Olivia Howell, Barlow, junior

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 7-0

Career record: 24-15 

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament

Renata Perez, Sunset, junior

Weight class: 235

2024-25 record: 11-3 (first season)

Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Girls Invite; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro

Rowan Hampton, North Bend, sophomore

Weight class: 170

2024-25 record: 6-0

Career record: 31-11

Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; transfer from Marshfield

Sialafua Polamalu, Douglas, senior

Weight class: 190

2024-25 record: 11-3

Career record: 33-13

Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon