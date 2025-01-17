Oregon's top high school girls wrestlers: 155- to 235-pounders
We’re taking a weight-by-weight look at some of the best wrestlers in Oregon this season. This list focuses on girls wrestling from 155 to 235 pounds.
Record and weights on trackwrestling.com through Dec. 31.
Abbie Hock, North Eugene, senior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 8-1
Career record: 30-18
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 Women’s Warrior Classic
Addison Josi, Tillamook, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 8-0
Career record: 56-24
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 LaMont Simons Invite; 1st, 2024 Junction City Invitational; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Alixia Hernandez, North Medford, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 10-2
Career record: 48-9
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state (at Eagle Point); 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2022 state
Aliyah Saucedo, Dayton, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 10-1
Career record: 30-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 1st, 2024 Women’s Warrior Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
Allison Cummings, Thurston, sophomore
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 9-3
Career record: 28-17
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Bianca Miranda, Liberty, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 12-0
Career record: 48-10
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 235; 2024 district champion; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state
Breanna Meek, North Valley, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 6-0
Career record: 53-6
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2024 district champion; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 235
Dema Al Rubaye, Aloha, sophomore
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career record: 13-9
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, Canby Tournament
Emily Zerr, Thurston, senior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 7-4
Career record: 65-32
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, LaMont Simons Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Emmaline Durrett, Sweet Home, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 12-3
Career record: 44-15
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2024 War of the Roses consolation champion; 2nd, 2024 Reno Tournament of Champions
Emony Greely, Roosevelt, sophomore
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 13-1
Career record: 36-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Girls Invite; 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 3rd, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro; 6th, 2024 6A/5A state
Esperanza Walsh, Grant, senior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 7-1
Career record: 31-13
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Rick Sanders Invitational; 2nd, 2024 Canby Tournament
Evelyn Wirfs, Sprague, junior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 52-20
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 4th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state (at Cascade); 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Gracie Baker, Crane, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 6-0
Career record: 56-19
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Adrian Irwin; 1st, 2024 Outlaw Invite; 4th, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 4th, 2022 state
Hailey Holgate, Sutherlin, senior
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 3-3
Career record: 63-23
Career highlights: 6th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Imani Hamlet, Centennial, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 19-4
Career record: 69-45
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 1st, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, NWOC Tournament; 2nd, 2024 Battle in the Boro
Ionela Macavei, Hillsboro, junior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 2-3
Career record: 19-18
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Isabel Herring, Cleveland, senior
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 12-0
Career record: 102-16
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 170; 2024 district champion; 3rd, 2023 6A/5A state
Izabella Castleberry, Thurston, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 15-1
Career record: 75-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kenny Cox Memorial; 2nd, 2024 War of the Roses; 2024 state champion, 6A/5A 155; 2023 district champion
Jadyn Pense, St. Helens, sophomore
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 12-0
Career record: 51-7
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Kelly Bledsoe Invitational; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 170; 2024 district champion
Jennifer Soto, North Salem, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 9-4
Career record: 17-12
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 5th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic
Katelyn Klingler, Crater, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 9-2
Career record: 39-15
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 3rd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 4th, 2023 6A/5A state
Katlyn Morton, Waldport, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 4-1
Career record: 19-5
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Kaydence Johnson, Hidden Valley, senior
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 58-22
Career highlights: 4th, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Rogue River Winter Classic; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Kaylianna Mazzucchi, North Bend, senior
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 11-0
Career record: 53-14
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Deven Dawson Memorial; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 4th, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Leilarose Vaa Calva, South Medford, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 11-2
Career record: 44-17
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Battle at the Border; 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 4th, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 5th, 2024 6A/5A state
Maddy Armstrong, La Grande, junior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 16-4
Career record: 66-25
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 2nd, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 5th, Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions; 3rd, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state
Mallory Lusco, Grant Union, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 9-0
Career record: 83-8
Career highlights: Eastern Oregon commit; 1st, 2024 Lady Pirate Headlock Invite; 1st, 2024 Oregon Trail County Championships; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 2024 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 235; 2023 state champion, 4A/3A/2A/1A 190; 2022 state 235 champion
Marli Lind, Baker/Powder Valley, senior
Weight class: 155
2024-25 record: 11-3
Career record: 60-17
Career highlights: 2024 Ardis Nash Memorial semifinalist; 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 3rd, 2024 4A/3A/2A/1A state; 2nd, 2023 4A/3A/2A/1A state
McKenzie Mills, David Douglas, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 11-1
Career record: 67-25
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Canby Tournament; 1st, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 3rd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2nd, 2023 6A/5A state
Megan Weil, Burns, freshman
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 10-0
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Safeway Buckle Classic; 1st, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; 1st, 2024 Sierra Nevada Classic
Natalia Solorio Campos, Hood River Valley, senior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 9-5
Career record: 42-27
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 6th, 2024 War of the Roses; 3rd, 2024 Battle in the Boro
Natalie Wilhoit, Tigard, senior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 10-4
Career record: 48-15
Career highlights: 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 2nd, 2024 Pacific Coast Championships; 2nd, 2024 6A/5A state; 2024 district champion
Olivia Flores, Centennial, junior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 17-8
Career record: 76-33
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Battle for the Capital; 2nd, 2024 Tyrone S. Woods; 1st, 2024 NWOC Tournament; 3rd, 2024 Battle in the Boro
Olivia Howell, Barlow, junior
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 7-0
Career record: 24-15
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 Jaguar Invite; 1st, 2024 Mountainside Tournament
Renata Perez, Sunset, junior
Weight class: 235
2024-25 record: 11-3 (first season)
Career highlights: 3rd, 2024 Jaguar Girls Invite; 5th, 2024 War of the Roses; 1st, 2024 Battle in the Boro
Rowan Hampton, North Bend, sophomore
Weight class: 170
2024-25 record: 6-0
Career record: 31-11
Career highlights: 1st, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; transfer from Marshfield
Sialafua Polamalu, Douglas, senior
Weight class: 190
2024-25 record: 11-3
Career record: 33-13
Career highlights: 2nd, 2024 Willie Wilkinson; 3rd, 2024 North Bend Coast Classic; 2nd, 2024 Grants Pass Winter Kickoff
