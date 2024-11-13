South Central Football Conference 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
South Central Football Conference all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SOUTH CENTRAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE 2024
Offensive player of the year
Kenya Johnson, Sprague
Defensive player of the year
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon
Coach of the year
AJ Robinson, Sprague
First team offense
QB Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore
QB Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior
QB Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior
RB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
RB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
RB Koen Campos, West Salem, junior
WR Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass, senior
WR Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior
WR Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior
WR Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior
TE Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
TE Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
C Ashton Scott, Sheldon, senior
C Jacob Makarenko, Sprague, junior
C Chris Lopez, West Salem, senior
G Micah White, Sheldon, senior
G Aiden Lewey, Sheldon, junior
G Kysen Ramirez, West Salem, junior
T Cameron Glenn, Sheldon, senior
T Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
T Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior
K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
First team defense
DL Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
DL Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior
DL Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
DL Aedan Seale, Sprague, senior
DL Taylor Brown, Sprague, senior
LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
LB Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior
LB Brady Greer, South Salem, senior
LB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
LB Cade Vandiver, West Salem, senior
DB Nate Bassett, Grants Pass, junior
DB Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior
DB Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
DB Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior
DB Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Second team offense
QB Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior
QB Makana Brown, South Medford, junior
RB Treyton Powers, Grants Pass, sophomore
RB Jakai Phillips, North Salem, junior
RB Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
WR Brevik Hill, Grants Pass, sophomore
WR Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior
WR Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
WR Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
TE Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior
TE Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior
C Alex Lingo, Grants Pass, senior
C Brody McHenry, South Medford, senior
G Leo Huckert, Grants Pass, senior
G Max Aukusitino, North Medford, senior
G Miguel Guzman, Sheldon, senior
T Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
T Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
T Isaac Makarenko, West Salem, senior
K Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior
Second team defense
DL Daniel Cooper, McNary, senior
DL Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
DL Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
DL Isa De La Torre, South Medford, junior
DL Carson Boen, West Salem, senior
LB Cody Shields, Sheldon, senior
LB Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore
LB Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior
LB Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
LB Braxton Bingham, Sprague, senior
DB Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
DB Cameron Gilhuber, Sheldon, junior
DB Quincy Peterson, Sheldon, senior
DB Michael Duclos, South Medford, senior
DB Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior
DB Alex Hicks, Sprague, senior
P Jeremiah Butts, Sprague, senior
Honorable mention offense
RB Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior
RB Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford, junior
WR Tim Hart, Grants Pass, senior
WR Kaden Leduc, McNary, senior
WR Jordan Hunter, McNary, junior
WR Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior
WR Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior
WR Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
WR Josh Feik, South Salem, senior
WR Jyce Jones, Sheldon, senior
WR Alex Hicks, Sprague, senior
WR Max Makarenko, Sprague, junior
WR Aidan Andresen, Sprague, senior
WR Chase Garland, West Salem, senior
WR Luke Looney, West Salem, senior
TE Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior
TE Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior
TE Deacon Shinkle, West Salem, junior
C Bobby Garibay, North Salem, senior
G Jesus Flores, South Medford, senior
G Andres Rojas-Cortez, South Medford, senior
G Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
G Max Knapp, Sprague, sophomore
G Owen Livingston, Sprague, junior
T Ashton King, Grants Pass, senior
T Daniel Cooper, McNary, senior
T Jacob Dalton, South Medford, senior
T Landon Hull, South Medford, senior
T Austin Streety, South Salem, senior
K Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
K Jackson Nicoli, West Salem, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Tim Hart, Grants Pass, senior
DL Brayden Carlson, Grants Pass, senior
DL Jerry Tracy, McNary, senior
DL Grady McQuillan, South Medford, senior
DL Jedi Robertson, South Medford, junior
DL Levi Brace, South Salem, junior
DL Jacob Ramillosa, West Salem, senior
DL Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior
LB Braeden Reese, Grants Pass, senior
LB Gavin Burns, McNary, junior
LB Landyn Meeker, North Medford, senior
LB Cade Pettersen, North Medford, sophomore
LB Tyce Ramirez, North Salem, junior
LB Wes Boyd, South Medford, junior
LB J.T. Dalton, South Medford, senior
LB Brody Alderin, Sprague, senior
LB Deacon Shinkle, West Salem, junior
DB Kingston Connelly, Grants Pass, junior
DB Zach Dechenne, Grants Pass, senior
DB Juan Jose Martinez, McNary, junior
DB Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior
DB Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior
DB Jakai Phillips, North Salem, junior
DB Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior
DB Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore
DB Ajani Ingram, South Medford, senior
DB Cade Siewert, South Medford, junior
DB Carter Lovell, Sprague, junior
DB Quinn Burrow, West Salem, senior
P Parker Roberts, Grants Pass, senior
P Juan Jose Martinez, McNary, junior
P Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App