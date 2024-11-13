High School

South Central Football Conference 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mana Tuioti of Sheldon
Mana Tuioti of Sheldon / Photo by Michele Bunch

South Central Football Conference all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SOUTH CENTRAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE 2024

Offensive player of the year

Kenya Johnson, Sprague

Defensive player of the year

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon 

Coach of the year

AJ Robinson, Sprague

First team offense

QB Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore

QB Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior

QB Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior 

RB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

RB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

RB Koen Campos, West Salem, junior 

WR Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass, senior 

WR Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior 

WR Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior 

WR Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior

TE Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior 

TE Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior 

C Ashton Scott, Sheldon, senior 

C Jacob Makarenko, Sprague, junior 

C Chris Lopez, West Salem, senior 

G Micah White, Sheldon, senior 

G Aiden Lewey, Sheldon, junior 

G Kysen Ramirez, West Salem, junior 

T Cameron Glenn, Sheldon, senior 

T Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior 

T Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior 

K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

First team defense

DL Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior 

DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior 

DL Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior 

DL Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior 

DL Aedan Seale, Sprague, senior 

DL Taylor Brown, Sprague, senior 

LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior 

LB Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior 

LB Brady Greer, South Salem, senior 

LB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior 

LB Cade Vandiver, West Salem, senior 

DB Nate Bassett, Grants Pass, junior 

DB Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior 

DB Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior 

DB Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior 

DB Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior 

P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

Second team offense

QB Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior

QB Makana Brown, South Medford, junior 

RB Treyton Powers, Grants Pass, sophomore

RB Jakai Phillips, North Salem, junior

RB Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior 

WR Brevik Hill, Grants Pass, sophomore

WR Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior

WR Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior

WR Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior 

TE Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior

TE Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior 

C Alex Lingo, Grants Pass, senior

C Brody McHenry, South Medford, senior 

G Leo Huckert, Grants Pass, senior

G Max Aukusitino, North Medford, senior

G Miguel Guzman, Sheldon, senior 

T Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior

T Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior

T Isaac Makarenko, West Salem, senior 

K Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior

Second team defense

DL Daniel Cooper, McNary, senior

DL Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior

DL Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior

DL Isa De La Torre, South Medford, junior

DL Carson Boen, West Salem, senior 

LB Cody Shields, Sheldon, senior

LB Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore

LB Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior

LB Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior

LB Braxton Bingham, Sprague, senior 

DB Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior

DB Cameron Gilhuber, Sheldon, junior

DB Quincy Peterson, Sheldon, senior

DB Michael Duclos, South Medford, senior

DB Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior

DB Alex Hicks, Sprague, senior 

P Jeremiah Butts, Sprague, senior

Honorable mention offense

RB Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior

RB Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford, junior 

WR Tim Hart, Grants Pass, senior

WR Kaden Leduc, McNary, senior

WR Jordan Hunter, McNary, junior

WR Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior

WR Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior

WR Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

WR Josh Feik, South Salem, senior

WR Jyce Jones, Sheldon, senior

WR Alex Hicks, Sprague, senior

WR Max Makarenko, Sprague, junior

WR Aidan Andresen, Sprague, senior

WR Chase Garland, West Salem, senior

WR Luke Looney, West Salem, senior

TE Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior

TE Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior

TE Deacon Shinkle, West Salem, junior 

C Bobby Garibay, North Salem, senior 

G Jesus Flores, South Medford, senior

G Andres Rojas-Cortez, South Medford, senior

G Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior

G Max Knapp, Sprague, sophomore

G Owen Livingston, Sprague, junior 

T Ashton King, Grants Pass, senior

T Daniel Cooper, McNary, senior

T Jacob Dalton, South Medford, senior

T Landon Hull, South Medford, senior

T Austin Streety, South Salem, senior 

K Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

K Jackson Nicoli, West Salem, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Tim Hart, Grants Pass, senior

DL Brayden Carlson, Grants Pass, senior

DL Jerry Tracy, McNary, senior

DL Grady McQuillan, South Medford, senior

DL Jedi Robertson, South Medford, junior

DL Levi Brace, South Salem, junior

DL Jacob Ramillosa, West Salem, senior

DL Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior 

LB Braeden Reese, Grants Pass, senior

LB Gavin Burns, McNary, junior

LB Landyn Meeker, North Medford, senior

LB Cade Pettersen, North Medford, sophomore

LB Tyce Ramirez, North Salem, junior

LB Wes Boyd, South Medford, junior

LB J.T. Dalton, South Medford, senior

LB Brody Alderin, Sprague, senior

LB Deacon Shinkle, West Salem, junior 

DB Kingston Connelly, Grants Pass, junior

DB Zach Dechenne, Grants Pass, senior

DB Juan Jose Martinez, McNary, junior

DB Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior

DB Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior

DB Jakai Phillips, North Salem, junior

DB Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior

DB Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore

DB Ajani Ingram, South Medford, senior

DB Cade Siewert, South Medford, junior

DB Carter Lovell, Sprague, junior

DB Quinn Burrow, West Salem, senior 

P Parker Roberts, Grants Pass, senior

P Juan Jose Martinez, McNary, junior

P Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior

