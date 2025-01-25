Top seeds unscathed after Day 1 at Reser's Tournament of Champions
All 14 top seeds advanced to Saturday's semifinals at the 23rd edition of the Reser's Tournament of Champions wrestling tournament at its new home at Sherwood High School.
La Pine senior Riley Flack had the closest call in his quarterfinal, rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the third period of his 120-pound quarterfinal against River Sandstrom of Philomath for an 8-5 victory.
Flack received a penalty point to start his comeback before taking Sandstrom down with 1:04 left. He then recorded a four-point near fall and maintained his advantage the rest of the match.
All eight returning champions advanced to the semifinals, including a potential matchup of last year's 215 (Jackson Doman of Canby) and 285 (Brash Henderson of Silverton) titlists in the 215-pound bracket.
Two No. 2 seeds lost their quarterfinal matches. No. 7 Ryder Lee of Redmond pinned Dallas' Joseph Johnson with seven seconds left in the first round of their 126 quarterfinal, and seventh-seeded Sullivan Puckett of Sprague pulled out an 11-6 decision over Crater's Ryland Walters at 165.
Crater holds the overnight lead in the 26-team field with 97.5 points, with Canby (88), Crook County (88) and three-time defending champion Newberg (83) within striking distance.
Action resumes at 10 a.m. with the semifinals. The championship matches are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.
