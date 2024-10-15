High School

Vote: Who is the top defender in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

Who is the best defender in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?

As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defender this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Defender voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Adrian Anaya, Grants Pass, senior

Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior

Luke Barnett, Sunset, senior

Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior

Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior

Luke Bishop, Caldera, senior

Ryker Brent, Ontario, junior

Parker Caldwell, Redmond, senior

Hudson Cheeseman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Carter Dawes, Forest Grove, senior 

Jose Espericueta, Central, senior

Oliver Ford, St. Mary's (Medford), junior

Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior

Fabian Gonzales, Centennial, senior

Andrew Klopcic, Valley Catholic, senior 

Luke Lidington, Lake Oswego, senior 

Ollie MacLaren, Lincoln, senior

Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior

Declan O’Brien, La Salle Prep, junior

David Olvera, Glencoe, junior

Judah Ostrand, McDaniel, sophomore

Andean Paredes, North Valley, senior 

Tyler Raven, Thurston, senior

Blake Rhodes, McDaniel, junior

Sam Schmidgall, Santiam Christian, senior

Callan Spear, Beaverton, sophomore

Kian Stone, Jesuit, junior

Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior 

Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior

