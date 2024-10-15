Vote: Who is the top defender in Oregon high school boys soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defender this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Defender voting will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP BOYS DEFENDER?
Adrian Anaya, Grants Pass, senior
Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
Luke Barnett, Sunset, senior
Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior
Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior
Luke Bishop, Caldera, senior
Ryker Brent, Ontario, junior
Parker Caldwell, Redmond, senior
Hudson Cheeseman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Carter Dawes, Forest Grove, senior
Jose Espericueta, Central, senior
Oliver Ford, St. Mary's (Medford), junior
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
Fabian Gonzales, Centennial, senior
Andrew Klopcic, Valley Catholic, senior
Luke Lidington, Lake Oswego, senior
Ollie MacLaren, Lincoln, senior
Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
Declan O’Brien, La Salle Prep, junior
David Olvera, Glencoe, junior
Judah Ostrand, McDaniel, sophomore
Andean Paredes, North Valley, senior
Tyler Raven, Thurston, senior
Blake Rhodes, McDaniel, junior
Sam Schmidgall, Santiam Christian, senior
Callan Spear, Beaverton, sophomore
Kian Stone, Jesuit, junior
Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior
Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior