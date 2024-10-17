High School

Vote: Who is the top defender in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among defenders in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Who is the best defender in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?
Who is the best defender in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024? / Photo by Taylor Balkom

As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defender this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Defender voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS DEFENDER?

Malia Banry, North Eugene, junior 

Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, senior 

Ella Brenden, Seaside, junior 

Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior 

Addison Dippel, Crater, senior 

Kate Endler, West Salem, senior

Calista Everson, Valley Catholic, junior 

Kate Firth, Marist Catholic, senior 

Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior 

Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior 

Dahlia Kappers, Sandy, senior 

Lily Karschnia, West Salem, junior 

Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior 

Julia Martin, South Eugene, senior 

Rosie Montes, Thurston, sophomore 

Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior 

Claire Parks, Sandy, sophomore 

Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior 

Katia Pender, Tigard, senior 

Hayden Roeger, Gladstone, sophomore 

Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior 

Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore

Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior

Alyssa Tapia-Stockwell, Newberg, senior

Ryleigh Tarr, West Albany, junior

Olivia West, Barlow, junior

Tayten Wigle, Mountain View, senior 

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Oregon