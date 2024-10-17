Vote: Who is the top defender in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Forwards | Midfielders | Defenders | Goalkeepers
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defender this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Defender voting will conclude Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS DEFENDER?
Malia Banry, North Eugene, junior
Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, senior
Ella Brenden, Seaside, junior
Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior
Addison Dippel, Crater, senior
Kate Endler, West Salem, senior
Calista Everson, Valley Catholic, junior
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic, senior
Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior
Dahlia Kappers, Sandy, senior
Lily Karschnia, West Salem, junior
Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior
Julia Martin, South Eugene, senior
Rosie Montes, Thurston, sophomore
Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior
Claire Parks, Sandy, sophomore
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior
Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
Hayden Roeger, Gladstone, sophomore
Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior
Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
Alyssa Tapia-Stockwell, Newberg, senior
Ryleigh Tarr, West Albany, junior
Olivia West, Barlow, junior
Tayten Wigle, Mountain View, senior