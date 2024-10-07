Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best defensive lineman in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at defensive lineman will make the all-star team.)
Defensive lineman voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.)
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMAN?
Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior
Alex Fiannaca, Cascade Christian, junior
Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, senior
Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior
Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Beau Sanders, Lost River, senior
Bradley Beard, Lebanon, senior
Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Brodie Loudenbeck, Marshfield, senior
Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior
Cannon Sternberger, Jefferson, senior
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Chase Lee, Gladstone, senior
Cody Mitchell, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Cody Siegner, Crane, senior
Coen Egner, Oakland, senior
Colin Fratzke, Lakeridge, senior
Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
Connor Lloyd, Junction City, junior
Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
David Finch, Lowell, junior
Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
Dominic Difrancisco, Estacada, senior
Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
Ethan Reeder, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Garren White, Mountain View, senior
Gavin Russell, Joseph, senior
Grady McQuillan, South Medford, senior
Hudson Coe, Central Catholic, junior
Hudson Jones, Wells, senior
Hunter Verstegen, Crater, junior
Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
Jake Devos, Vale, senior
Jake Zawadski, Lakeridge, senior
James Sessions, Scappoose, senior
Jarret Kelly, Canby, junior
Jaybrein Test, Reynolds, junior
Jayce Shorb, Powers, senior
Joe Weil, Burns, junior
Joel Sissel, Siuslaw, senior
Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
Kallen Saffer, Oregon City, senior
Kalvin Parker, Sisters, junior
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior
Kilion Phaigh, Springfield, senior
Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
Lincoln Bartness, Clackamas, junior
Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior
Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior
Marcus Pulliam, McDaniel, senior
Mario Page, Liberty, senior
Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
Max Kane, Beaverton, senior
Neal Steger, Sherwood, senior
Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior
Patrick Ford, Grant, junior
Porter Keeney, Central, senior
Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Tau Takau, senior, Roosevelt
Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
Quinn Wilson, Sunset, senior
Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
Royal Beard, Liberty, senior
Siosiaia Tuiileila, Franklin, senior
Tai Tovey, Lakeridge, senior
Tanner Dunn, Tualatin, senior
Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Wyatt Peterson, Grants Pass, senior
Xander Thompson, Tualatin, senior