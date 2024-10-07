High School

Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best on the defensive line in Oregon?

Lusiano Lopez leads the defensive line for 6A title hopeful Lake Oswego.
Lusiano Lopez leads the defensive line for 6A title hopeful Lake Oswego. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best defensive lineman in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at defensive lineman will make the all-star team.)

Defensive lineman voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.)  

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMAN?

Alex Esuk, Sunset, junior 

Alex Fiannaca, Cascade Christian, junior

Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior 

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, senior

Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior 

Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior 

Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior 

Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

Beau Sanders, Lost River, senior

Bradley Beard, Lebanon, senior 

Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior 

Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior 

Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

Brodie Loudenbeck, Marshfield, senior 

Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior 

Camden Roofener, Glencoe, senior

Cannon Sternberger, Jefferson, senior 

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

Chase Lee, Gladstone, senior

Cody Mitchell, Crescent Valley, sophomore 

Cody Siegner, Crane, senior

Coen Egner, Oakland, senior

Colin Fratzke, Lakeridge, senior 

Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior 

Connor Lloyd, Junction City, junior 

Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior 

David Finch, Lowell, junior

Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

Dominic Difrancisco, Estacada, senior 

Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior 

Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior 

Ethan Reeder, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior

Garren White, Mountain View, senior

Gavin Russell, Joseph, senior 

Grady McQuillan, South Medford, senior 

Hudson Coe, Central Catholic, junior

Hudson Jones, Wells, senior 

Hunter Verstegen, Crater, junior 

Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior 

Jake Devos, Vale, senior

Jake Zawadski, Lakeridge, senior 

James Sessions, Scappoose, senior

Jarret Kelly, Canby, junior

Jaybrein Test, Reynolds, junior 

Jayce Shorb, Powers, senior 

Joe Weil, Burns, junior 

Joel Sissel, Siuslaw, senior

Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior 

Kallen Saffer, Oregon City, senior 

Kalvin Parker, Sisters, junior

Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior 

Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior

Kilion Phaigh, Springfield, senior 

Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior 

Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior 

Lincoln Bartness, Clackamas, junior 

Logan Hartman, Bend, senior

Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior 

Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior

Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior 

Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior

Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior 

Marcus Pulliam, McDaniel, senior

Mario Page, Liberty, senior

Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

Max Kane, Beaverton, senior 

Neal Steger, Sherwood, senior 

Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior

Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior 

Patrick Ford, Grant, junior

Porter Keeney, Central, senior

Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior 

Tau Takau, senior, Roosevelt

Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior

Quinn Wilson, Sunset, senior 

Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior 

Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior 

Royal Beard, Liberty, senior 

Siosiaia Tuiileila, Franklin, senior

Tai Tovey, Lakeridge, senior 

Tanner Dunn, Tualatin, senior

Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior

Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior 

Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior

Wyatt Peterson, Grants Pass, senior

Xander Thompson, Tualatin, senior 

