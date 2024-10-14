High School

Vote: Who is the top goalkeeper in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among goalkeepers in Oregon?

Who is the best goalkeeper in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024? / Photo by Taylor Balkom

As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top goalkeeper this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.

Goalkeeper voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.

WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS GOALKEEPER?

Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior

Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior 

Madi Bigej, Canby, senior 

Lauren Butorac, Jesuit, senior

Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior 

Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior

Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior 

Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior

Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior 

Isabella Morrow, Sprague, junior 

Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior

Matea Vernon, Forest Grove, senior 

Kassidy Waibel, Barlow, senior 

Hannah Winans, Sandy, sophomore 

