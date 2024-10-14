Vote: Who is the top goalkeeper in Oregon high school girls soccer in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, we want to hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top goalkeeper this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Goalkeeper voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
WHO IS OREGON’S TOP GIRLS GOALKEEPER?
Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior
Madi Bigej, Canby, senior
Lauren Butorac, Jesuit, senior
Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior
Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior
Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior
Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior
Isabella Morrow, Sprague, junior
Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
Matea Vernon, Forest Grove, senior
Kassidy Waibel, Barlow, senior
Hannah Winans, Sandy, sophomore