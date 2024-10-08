Vote: Who is the top running back in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best running back in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top running back this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top four vote-getters at running back will make the all-star team.)
Running back voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP RUNNING BACK?
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior
Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior
Ashtyn Irwin, Tillamook, senior
Ayrel Garcia, Century, junior
Blake Barger, Estacada, junior
Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior
Caleb Scaglione, Cascade Christian, junior
Camari Owens, Grant, senior
Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Chase Sorenson, Caldera, senior
Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior
Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin, sophomore
Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior
Desmond Armstrong, Parkrose, senior
Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt, senior
Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior
Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior
Heath Thompson, Westview, junior
Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior
Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas/Yoncalla, junior
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior
Jacob Hadley, Willamina, senior
Jake White, Seaside, senior
JaMar Thurman, Lowell, senior
Jarrett Martin, Banks, junior
Jobany Sotelo, Nyssa, senior
Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior
Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior
Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior
Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
Killian Sombe, Central Catholic, junior
Kristopher Baldwin, Mazama, senior
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior
Landyn Meeker, North Medford, senior
Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
Linkin Zamudio, Umatilla, sophomore
Logan Johnson, South Albany, senior
Maddox King, Weston McEwen/Griswold, senior
Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River, junior
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Manu Tanzambi, La Salle Prep, senior
Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant, senior
Max Reynolds, Siuslaw, senior
Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City, senior
Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Owen Scholes, Sunset, senior
Rowan Gandert, Nelson, senior
Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior
Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Spencer Davis, Sisters, sophomore
Taleni Liua, Hidden Valley, junior
Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior
Travis Hull, Reynolds, senior
Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior
Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior
Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior
Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior
Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior
Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior