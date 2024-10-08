High School

Vote: Who is the top running back in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best at running back in Oregon?

Lake Oswego has multiple standout running backs, including junior Justin Craigwell. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best running back in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top running back this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top four vote-getters at running back will make the all-star team.)

Running back voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP RUNNING BACK?

Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior

Asa Pritchard-Moa, Central, senior 

Ashtyn Irwin, Tillamook, senior

Ayrel Garcia, Century, junior 

Blake Barger, Estacada, junior 

Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior 

Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior

Caleb Scaglione, Cascade Christian, junior

Camari Owens, Grant, senior 

Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior

Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior

Chase Sorenson, Caldera, senior 

Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior

Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin, sophomore

Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior 

Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior

Desmond Armstrong, Parkrose, senior

Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt, senior 

Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior

Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior

Heath Thompson, Westview, junior 

Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior

Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas/Yoncalla, junior 

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior 

Jacob Hadley, Willamina, senior

Jake White, Seaside, senior 

JaMar Thurman, Lowell, senior

Jarrett Martin, Banks, junior 

Jobany Sotelo, Nyssa, senior 

Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior

Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior

Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior 

Kase Schaffeld, Vale, senior 

Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior

Kenny Schroeder, Centennial, senior 

Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

Killian Sombe, Central Catholic, junior 

Kristopher Baldwin, Mazama, senior

LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior

Landyn Meeker, North Medford, senior 

Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior 

Linkin Zamudio, Umatilla, sophomore

Logan Johnson, South Albany, senior 

Maddox King, Weston McEwen/Griswold, senior 

Maison Teel, Prairie City/Burnt River, junior 

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

Manu Tanzambi, La Salle Prep, senior

Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant, senior 

Max Reynolds, Siuslaw, senior 

Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City, senior

Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior 

Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior

Owen Scholes, Sunset, senior 

Rowan Gandert, Nelson, senior

Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior

Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior

Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior 

Spencer Davis, Sisters, sophomore

Taleni Liua, Hidden Valley, junior 

Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior 

Travis Hull, Reynolds, senior 

Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior

Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior 

Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior

Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior 

Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior

Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior

Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior 

Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior

