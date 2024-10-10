High School

Vote: Who is the top tight end in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best at tight end in Oregon?

Silverton has one of the state's top tight ends in Brody Kuenzi.
Silverton has one of the state's top tight ends in Brody Kuenzi. / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best tight end in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top tight end this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top two vote-getters at tight end will make the all-star team.)

Tight end voting will conclude Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. 

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP TIGHT END?

AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior 

Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior

Andrew Taufaasau, Central, senior

Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

Cal Robbins, Douglas, sophomore

Cody Siegner, Crane, senior

Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior 

Cole Newton, Tualatin, junior

Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior 

Damick Eddy, Vale, senior

Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior 

Derrick Johnson, Dallas, senior

Drew Miller, Barlow, sophomore

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior 

Gabe Allise-Jester, Lebanon, senior 

Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior

Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior 

Jace Sibernagel, Culver, senior

Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

Kye Fixter, Valley Catholic, sophomore

Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior

Max Walker, Banks, senior

Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior 

Seager Milholen, Central Catholic, sophomore

Sid Holmes, Wells, senior

Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior

Vinny Arnold, West Salem, junior

Will Johnson, Siuslaw, junior 

Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior

