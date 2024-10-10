Vote: Who is the top tight end in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best tight end in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top tight end this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top two vote-getters at tight end will make the all-star team.)
Tight end voting will conclude Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP TIGHT END?
AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior
Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior
Andrew Taufaasau, Central, senior
Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Cal Robbins, Douglas, sophomore
Cody Siegner, Crane, senior
Charlie Dexter, Churchill, junior
Cole Newton, Tualatin, junior
Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
Damick Eddy, Vale, senior
Dasan Jackson, South Medford, senior
Derrick Johnson, Dallas, senior
Drew Miller, Barlow, sophomore
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
Gabe Allise-Jester, Lebanon, senior
Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior
Hudson Whipple, West Salem, senior
Jace Sibernagel, Culver, senior
Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
Kye Fixter, Valley Catholic, sophomore
Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior
Max Walker, Banks, senior
Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Seager Milholen, Central Catholic, sophomore
Sid Holmes, Wells, senior
Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
Vinny Arnold, West Salem, junior
Will Johnson, Siuslaw, junior
Zev Reynolds, Glencoe, senior