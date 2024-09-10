Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Boys Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Steven Calvillo, South Medford
The senior midfielder scored two goals, including the tying goal in the 72nd minute, helping the Panthers notch a 3-3 tie in a nonleague match at Bend.
Julian Cisneros, Eagle Point
The freshman forward totaled four goals and an assist for the Eagles in a 1-1 tie with Roseburg and a 6-0 victory against Mazama.
Adam Davis, Bend
The junior forward/defender scored two goals for the Lava Bears in their 3-3 tie with South Medford in a nonleague home contest.
Cameron Dean, Milwaukie
The senior totaled two goals and an assist for the Mustangs in a 1-1 tie with Sprague and a 2-0 victory at Gresham.
Grant Deuel, Oregon City
The senior striker tallied a hat trick for the Pioneers, scoring on a left-footed shot, a header and a right footed shot, in their 4-1 win over Benson in a nonleague match at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
Geovanny Escobar, Blanchet Catholic
The senior forward scored two goals for the Cavaliers in their 8-1 win over Taft in a nonleague match at Blanchet Catholic.
Jose Farias, McMinnville
The senior forward scored three goals for the Grizzlies in their 6-1 season-opening win over Clackamas in a nonleague match at McMinnville High School.
Archie Gold, Sunset
The sophomore defender, playing on his 16th birthday, turned in a strong defensive effort and scored the equalizing goal with four minutes left in the Apollos’ 1-1 tie with David Douglas in a nonleague match at David Douglas High School.
Christian Gomez, North Salem
The senior started his season by scoring two goals and adding an assist in the Vikings’ 4-1 win at Thurston in a nonleague contest.
Hansel Steve Gonzalez, Madras
The senior forward scored four goals, two coming off headers, for the White Buffaloes in their 5-0 nonleague victory at Sisters.
Pablo Guevara, Lincoln
The junior midfielder/forward had two goals and two assists for the Cardinals in their first two matches, wins over Hood River Valley and Parkrose.
Oscar Johnson, Cleveland
The sophomore midfielder, who has come off the bench to provide some stability and class in the midfield for the Warriors, scored on a free kick from 30 yards with about 13 minutes to play in a 1-0 home win over Willamette.
Hansel De Leon, Glencoe
The junior forward scored three goals for the Crimson Tide, including the winner on a free kick from 30 yards with four minutes to play, in a 3-2 win over South Salem. He had an assist in a 4-0 victory against South Albany.
Abel Armenta Lopez, Gladstone
The senior stepped up with two goals for the Gladiators in their season-opening 3-0 nonleague victory at St. Helens.
Jordan Lopez, Canby
The junior midfielder came off the bench to score two goals and have an assist in an 8-1 road win over Benson, and he had a goal and three assists in an 8-0 home win against Dallas.
Juan Magana, Nelson
The junior defender had a solid performance in the back and he came up with a goal-saving slide tackle to help the Hawks open the season with a 1-0 nonleague win at Silverton.
Andrew McDougal, Wilsonville
The senior defender anchored the Wildcats’ defense from his center back spot, helping the team open the season with shutout victories over Caldera (2-0) and Southridge (1-0).
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt
The senior forward totaled three goals and an assist for the Roughriders in a 3-1 loss to Westview and a 3-1 victory over Aloha.
Aaron O’Byrne, Westview
The versatile junior, who can play midfield, striker or wing for the Wildcats, scored two goals in their 3-1 win at Roosevelt in a nonleague match.
Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe
The senior midfielder scored a goal and added an assist for the Crimson Tide in a 4-0 win over South Albany in a nonleague match at Hare Field.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior forward had two goals and an assist to help the Falcons earn a 3-0 win over defending Class 6A state champion Lakeridge in a nonleague match at La Salle Prep.
Gio Sebrian, South Medford
The sophomore goalkeeper made a number of key saves to help the Panthers notch a 1-0 win over Ashland in a nonleague match at South Medford High School.
Lior Shub, Nelson
The junior midfielder shined on the offensive and defensive end of the field, helping the Hawks open their season with a 1-0 nonleague victory at Silverton.
Yahir Tenorio, West Albany
The senior right back and a team captain helped lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 nonleague win at Willamette with a stellar effort on offense and defense.
Ulises Trujillo, Tigard
The sophomore forward/winger scored three goals and added an assist for the Tigers in their 8-0 nonleague win over Lebanon. He had a goal in a 4-1 loss at Aloha.
Eli White, McDaniel
The senior center back/left back/winger got off to a strong start to the season for the Mountain Lions, scoring a goal against Lake Oswego and against Sherwood, where he put a shot in the top corner of the goal.
