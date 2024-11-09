Vote: Who was the top star in Round 1 of the Oregon high school football playoffs?
The Oregon high school football playoffs kicked off Friday with first-round action around the state.
Read about all of the top performances here, and vote for the best one in the poll below.
ROUND 1 STANDOUTS
Ty Newbury, Central Catholic
Evan Brenner, Central Catholic
Robbie Long, Central Catholic
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic
Wyatt Andler, Wells
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside
Cade Mitchell, Mountainside
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin
Calvin Evans, Tualatin
Kenya Johnson, Sprague
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague
Trayton Futi, Sprague
Wison Medina, Sherwood
Jackson Bell, Sherwood
Levi Klostreich, Sherwood
Michael Brandt, Sherwood
Mataio Olomua, Sandy
Marco Torres, Sandy
Caden McMahon, Sandy
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass
Brevik Hill, Grants Pass
Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass
Tim Hart, Grants Pass
Parker Sellner, Newberg
Colton Seifert, Newberg
Ethan Johnson, Newberg
Colin Wujcik, Newberg
Chace Macken, Newberg
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit
Jerret Peil, West Salem
Koen Campos, West Salem
Jackson Morris, Tigard
Ivan Morales, Tigard
Cameron Nix, North Medford
Traeger Healy, North Medford
Teagan Neron, North Medford
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton
Hudson Waples, Silverton
Logan Uitto, Silverton
Ari Villano, Summit
Andrew Guthrie, Summit
Connor Conneely, Summit
Alex Nevarov, Summit
Colson Skuse, Summit
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville
Roman Keahloa, Wilsonville
Keona Tam, Wilsonville
Aidan Jankins, Wilsonville
Lukas Babbitt, Churchill
Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany
Kaden Martirano, West Albany
RJ Fallows, West Albany
Austin Simmons, West Albany
Wyatt Morse, West Albany
Kane Damon, West Albany
Justice Edmiston, West Albany
Brison Edwards, Lebanon
Logan Large, Lebanon
Daniel Heninger, Glencoe
Zane Bradley, Glencoe
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
Jordan Best, Mountain View
Jack Foley, Mountain View
Connor Harvey, Marist Catholic
Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic
Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic
Hudson Hughes, Stayton
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose
Jaiden Smith, Scappoose
Cayden Baker, Scappoose
Diego Lara, Tillamook
Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook
Carsen Rieger, Tillamook
Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook
Ryan Wilks, Tillamook
Joe Janney, Henley
Mark Carpenter, Henley
Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath
Caleb Russell, Philomath
CD Nuno, Philomath
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton
Colson Primus, Pendleton
Mason Strong, Pendleton
Keegan Kline, Pendleton
Vance Nelson, Pendleton
Aidan Perkins, Pendleton
Dakota Malin, Pendleton
Carter Condon, Cascade
Cade Coreson, Cascade
Matt Hinkle, Cascade
Trenton Battle, Taft
Ezra James, Taft
Zack Hankins, Taft
Kol Tolan, Taft
