Vote: Who was the top star in Round 1 of the Oregon high school football playoffs?

Which performance was most impressive in the first round?

René Ferrán

Calvin Evans did it all for Tualatin on offense, defense and special teams in Friday's game at Mountainside.
Calvin Evans did it all for Tualatin on offense, defense and special teams in Friday's game at Mountainside. / Photo by Dan Brood

The Oregon high school football playoffs kicked off Friday with first-round action around the state. 

Read about all of the top performances here, and vote for the best one in the poll below. 

ROUND 1 STANDOUTS

Ty Newbury, Central Catholic

Evan Brenner, Central Catholic

Robbie Long, Central Catholic

Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic

Wyatt Andler, Wells

Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside

Cade Mitchell, Mountainside

Nolan Keeney, Tualatin

Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin

Calvin Evans, Tualatin

Kenya Johnson, Sprague

Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague

Trayton Futi, Sprague

Wison Medina, Sherwood

Jackson Bell, Sherwood

Levi Klostreich, Sherwood

Michael Brandt, Sherwood

Mataio Olomua, Sandy

Marco Torres, Sandy

Caden McMahon, Sandy

Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass

Brevik Hill, Grants Pass

Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass

Tim Hart, Grants Pass

Parker Sellner, Newberg

Colton Seifert, Newberg

Ethan Johnson, Newberg

Colin Wujcik, Newberg

Chace Macken, Newberg

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit

Joe Stimpson, Jesuit

Jerret Peil, West Salem

Koen Campos, West Salem

Jackson Morris, Tigard

Ivan Morales, Tigard

Cameron Nix, North Medford

Traeger Healy, North Medford

Teagan Neron, North Medford

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton

Hudson Waples, Silverton

Logan Uitto, Silverton

Ari Villano, Summit

Andrew Guthrie, Summit

Connor Conneely, Summit

Alex Nevarov, Summit

Colson Skuse, Summit

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Nick Crowley, Wilsonville

Roman Keahloa, Wilsonville

Keona Tam, Wilsonville

Aidan Jankins, Wilsonville

Lukas Babbitt, Churchill

Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany

Kaden Martirano, West Albany

RJ Fallows, West Albany

Austin Simmons, West Albany

Wyatt Morse, West Albany

Kane Damon, West Albany

Justice Edmiston, West Albany

Brison Edwards, Lebanon

Logan Large, Lebanon

Daniel Heninger, Glencoe

Zane Bradley, Glencoe

Mason Chambers, Mountain View

Jordan Best, Mountain View

Jack Foley, Mountain View

Connor Harvey, Marist Catholic

Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic

Ryan Lemley, Marist Catholic

Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic

Hudson Hughes, Stayton

Max Nowlin, Scappoose

Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose

Jaiden Smith, Scappoose

Cayden Baker, Scappoose

Diego Lara, Tillamook

Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook

Carsen Rieger, Tillamook

Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook

Ryan Wilks, Tillamook

Joe Janney, Henley

Mark Carpenter, Henley

Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath

Caleb Russell, Philomath

CD Nuno, Philomath

Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton

Colson Primus, Pendleton

Mason Strong, Pendleton

Keegan Kline, Pendleton

Vance Nelson, Pendleton

Aidan Perkins, Pendleton

Dakota Malin, Pendleton

Carter Condon, Cascade

Cade Coreson, Cascade

Matt Hinkle, Cascade

Trenton Battle, Taft

Ezra James, Taft

Zack Hankins, Taft

Kol Tolan, Taft

Published
