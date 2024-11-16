High School

Vote: Who was the top star in Round 2 of the Oregon high school football playoffs?

Which performance was most impressive in the quarterfinals?

Zyon Floyd (left) and Drew Weiler each had some big plays in Lakeridge's 6A Open quarterfinal against Central Catholic.
Zyon Floyd (left) and Drew Weiler each had some big plays in Lakeridge's 6A Open quarterfinal against Central Catholic. / Photo by Dan Brood

The Oregon high school football playoffs continued with second-round (quarterfinals) action around the state. 

Read about all of the top performances here. 

ROUND 2 STANDOUTS


LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego

Liam Tobin, Lake Oswego

Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego

Liam Davis, Lake Oswego

Tyson Davis, Central Catholic

Robbie Long, Central Catholic

Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic

Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic

Drew Weiler, Lakeridge

Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon

Rocco Graziano, Sheldon

Cameron Gilhuber, Sheldon

Kenya Johnson, Sprague

Carson Farwell, Sprague

Viggo Anderson, West Linn

Baird Gilroy, West Linn

Danny Wideman, West Linn

Wilson Medina, Sherwood

Bridger Foss, South Medford

Makana Brown, South Medford

Kameron Rague, South Medford

Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford

Macaulay Turin, Sandy

Mataio Olivia, Sandy

Caden McMahon, Sandy

Ethan Hein, Newberg

Parker Sellner, Newberg

Cole Thomas, Newberg

Lucas Vaughn, Newberg

Chace Macken, Newberg

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit

Jack Tuenge, Jesuit

Cameron Nix, North Medford

Treager Healy, North Medford

Easton Curtis, North Medford

Nolan Kelly, North Medford

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton

Logan Uitto, Silverton

Taylan Kinsella, Summit

Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville

Lincoln Mason, Wilsonville

Austin Simmons, West Albany

Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany

Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View

Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View

Mason Chambers, Mountain View

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic

Connor Harvey, Marist Catholic

Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic

Max Nowlin, Scappoose

Quinton Olson, Scappoose

Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose

Landon Lite, Scappoose

Joe Janney, Henley

Mark Carpenter, Henley

Carter Condon, Cascade

Matt Hinkle, Cascade

Cade Coreson, Cascade

Hunter Anundi, Cascade

Charles McFerron, Cascade

Colson Primus, Pendleton

Hayden Taylor, North Valley

John Erkeneff, North Valley

Roy McGregor, North Valley

Carson Smith, North Valley

Will Johnson, Siuslaw

Lane Gilbert, Banks

Jarrett Martin, Banks

Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian

Alex Fiannaca, Cascade Christian

Clay Smith, St. Paul

Diego Medina, St. Paul

Grady Wolf, St. Paul

Noah Hockett, St. Paul

Frank Pohlschneider, St. Paul

Ben Cam, Gervais

Frank Ojeda, Gervais

Gabe Williamson, Oakland

Milen Bowen, Crane

Josh Zander, Crane

Patrick Mahmoud, Powers

Jayce Shorb, Powers

Rene Sears, Powers

Braden Bushnell, Powers

Published
