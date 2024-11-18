Who was the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year in Oregon high school football?
Numerous players throughout the state returned this year after suffering severe injuries last season that cost them significant playing time. SBLive Oregon combed through those players and selected 10 of the best to highlight. Vote for your top choice in the poll at the bottom of the page.
2024 OREGON COMEBACK PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
RB John Erkeneff, North Valley, senior
The lead back in the Knights’ triumvirate missed most of his junior season because of an injury but went over 1,000 yards for the 2024 season in a first-round playoff win against Sutherlin. That game brought his season totals to 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns.
LB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior
Hardy looked like a promising No. 1 tailback before a Week 2 torn ACL ended his junior season. With Viggo Anderson cemented in the lead back role this year, Hardy focused on defense, where his play at outside linebacker earned him first-team all-Three Rivers League honors.
QB JoJo Harrower, Ashland, senior
Harrower missed the final three games last season after helping the Grizzlies reach the playoffs. They didn’t return this fall, but not for a lack of production from the second-team all-Big Sky Conference selection in his return (2,083 yards, 17 touchdowns).
RB Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany, senior
Hart-McNally suffered a season-ending injury three weeks into his junior season, but he came back with a vengeance this year and made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team.
QB Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
Keeney fractured his collarbone in Week 4 last season, returned in time for the playoffs, then reinjured the collarbone in the second quarter of the 6A final. The BYU commit looked like his old self this season, throwing 20 touchdown passes as a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection.
OL Jack Manning, Nestucca, senior
The heart and soul of the Bobcats’ interior line provided a spark when he returned from a year-long injury in Week 3, helping Nestucca return to the 2A state playoffs.
QB Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
Rodriguez was off to an impressive start to his junior season (963 passing yards in four games) before suffering a broken hand. He picked up where he left off this year, finishing with 2,428 yards and 30 touchdown passes.
QB Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior
Sandoval tore an ACL during the summer before his junior season, missing all of the football campaign but returning in February to win a 5A wrestling state title. This year, he led the Cowboys to an undefeated regular season and the Greater Oregon League championship, throwing for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 13 scores.
DL Syncier Sevier, Jefferson, senior
Sevier missed most of his junior season because of various injuries but was a wrecking ball in the middle of the Democrats defense this year, making the all-PIL first team.
WR Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
Valley suffered a broken leg in mid-September last season, requiring two surgeries to repair the damage. He made it back in May to run track, and this fall, he’s been a two-way standout for the Crusaders.
