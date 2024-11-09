St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle: Live score updates, Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoffs
La Salle College plays St. Joseph's Prep on Saturday in a Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff game that feels worthy of the state championship game.
But we're only in Round 2.
La Salle beat St. Joseph's Prep by one point during the regular season in one of the best high school football games in the nation in 2024.
The Explorers prevailed 35-34 after four overtimes when star junior Joey O'Brien completed the winning two-point conversion to Des Ortiz on a trick play to end the game.
So Round 2 of 2024 in Round 2 of the playoffs is sure to be full of fireworks.
The Explorers and Hawks are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday
Follow along here for live updates from pregame until the final whistle.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle
Live updates will be placed here, with the most recent updates at the top.
PREGAME
La Salle and St. Joe's Prep finished No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the final regular-season SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25.
The game will be loaded with Power 4 talent, including 6-foot-3 La Salle WR/DB Joey O'Brien — the top-ranked junior prospect in the state — and freshman Hawks WR Jett Harrison, one of the best Class of 2028 prospects in the nation.
O'Brien covered Harrison all game when these two teams met in October.
St. Joe's Prep has two senior Ohio State commits in running back Isaiah West and Maxwell Roy, but both are out for the season with injuries.
The Hawks' defense is led by senior linebackers Cam Smith (Penn State commit) and Anthony Sacca (Notre Dame commit).
Junior La Salle quarterback Gavin Sidwar has had a phenomenal season spreading the ball around, and he'll hope to have WR Julian McFadden (Syracuse commit) available, who's questionable with an injury he suffered in the third game of the season.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports