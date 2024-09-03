Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (09/03/2024)
There were a lot of movers and shakers in Pennsylvania high school football after four of the top 10 teams from last week's SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 dropped games this past weekend.
The idea that the top teams in Pennsylvania were widely separate from the next tier of teams has been thoroughly disproven. That gap may shrink even more as there are a boat load of trap games on the schedule for Week 3.
Newcomers to the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 this week include Bethel Park (No. 18), Upper St. Clair (No. 21), Springfield (No. 23) and Central Bucks South (No. 25).
SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25
1. Peters Township, McMurray (2-0)
Last Week: 3
Peters Township owned the ground game in their 42-7 win over then-No. 17 McKeesport. Junior Cole Neupaver led the Indians with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown while senior Nick Courie added two scores on the ground. The defense setup excellent field position with five turnovers on the night. Our new No. 1 team in the state will defend their title at Mount Lebanon this Friday night.
2. North Allegheny, Wexford (2-0)
Last Week: 2
North Allegheny scored multiple times in every quarter in their 42-7 win over Gateway on Friday. The defense was voracious, scoring a safety, recovering a fumble in the Gateway endzone, and making the night frustrating for the Gators. Jackson Failla led the offense, scoring touchdowns through the air and on the ground. The Tigers head to Penn Hills on Friday night.
3. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (2-0)
Last Week: 4
After being shut out in the first half, Pine-Richland came out with swagger, pulling off a huge win over then-No. 7 Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 22-17. Sophomore Aaron Strader got a touchdown on the ground and a late one through the air. The Rams defense held strong in the second half as Mac Miller added a touchdown of his own, sealing the win. Pine-Richland will take their momentum to Seneca Valley this Friday night.
4. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (0-1)
Last Week: 1
St. Joseph's Prep fell to St. Edward (Ohio) this weekend, 35-21. St. Edward is the three-time defending Division I state champion from Ohio, favored to earn a fourth straight state championship. The Hawks face Erasmus Hall (New York) on Saturday evening.
5. Manheim Township, Lancaster (2-0)
Last Week: 6
If anybody finds out the secret to stopping Declan Clancy, the rest of the state would like to know. Then-No. 18 Central York couldn't as they fell to Manheim Township, 28-10. The senior running back ran the ball 31 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The defense made life easy as they tallied 12 tackles for loss including six sacks. The Blue Streaks will face William Penn this coming Friday night.
6. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (2-0)
Last Week: 8
There was no stopping Jabree Wallace-Coleman in Imhotep Charter's 56-14 win over South Short (New York) The 4-star Penn State commit turned into an internet sensation overnight with a highlight of him breaking nine tackles en route to the end zone in one of many Panthers touchdowns. Imhotep Charter will host Chester this Saturday afternoon.
7. Nazareth (2-0)
Last Week: 10
There was little doubt as Nazareth scored on the opening drive and never conceded the lead en route to a 34-6 victory over Whitehall. Peyton Falzone was 17 of 24 passing for 191 yards as well as two touchdowns on the ground. Junior Marquez Wimberly rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown while also picking off a pass on defense. The Blue Eagles host Wilson on Friday night.
8. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (2-0)
Last Week: 11
La Salle College came out victorious in a battle that came down to the wire, 21-17 over then-No. 13 Malvern Prep. It was all Explorers early as Gavin Sidwar hit Joey O’Brien and Julian McFadden for touchdowns in the first half. Malvern Prep mounted a comeback that was upended by an Eddie Sutter interception with under a minute left. The Explorers head to undefeated Calvert Hall on Saturday afternoon.
9. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (0-2)
Last Week: 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic were the victims of a come-from-behind victory at the hands of then-No. 4 Pine-Richland, 22-17. The Vikings head to Woodland Hills, looking for their first win of the season.
10. Harrisburg (1-1)
Last Week: 12
In the rekindling of a rivalry that was long overdue, Harrisburg came out victorious in overtime, 35-33 over then-No. 5 Bishop McDevitt. The Cougars needed a 5-minute, 74-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth plus a two-point conversion to force the game into overtime. Both teams would find the end zone in OT. Harrisburg would convert on the two-pointer conversation, McDevitt would not, and that was the difference in this renewed rivalry. Cougars host State College on Saturday afternoon.
11. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (1-1)
Last Week: 5
It does not get much closer than an overtime thriller in a rivalry that had been dormant for seven years. Bishop McDevitt came out on the wrong end though, 35-33 against Harrisburg. The Crusaders head to Chambersburg this Friday night.
12. Aliquippa (0-0)
Last Week: 14
The Aliquippa-Belle Vernon contest was cancelled due to lightning. The Quips were leading 12-0 late in the first quarter at the point of interruption. The Quips' new opener is at Avonworth on Friday night.
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (2-0)
Last Week: 15
The Thomas Jefferson defense came up big in the second half in the Jaguars' 27-13 win over Central Valley. The contest was back-and-forth throughout the first half before Tyler Eber and the Jaguars' defense took over. Eber finished the game with 127 yards rushing on 27 carries while the defense tallied three sacks and a turnover. Thomas Jefferson hosts McKeesport on Friday night.
14. Malvern Prep (0-1)
Last Week: 13
Malvern Prep suffered their first loss as their comeback bid fell short, 21-17 to then-No. 11 La Salle College. The Friars head to Delbarton on Saturday afternoon.
15. Belle Vernon (1-0)
Last Week: 16
The Aliquippa-Belle Vernon contest was cancelled due to lightning in the first quarter. The Leopards host Central Valley this Friday night.
16. Parkland, Allentown (1-1)
Last Week: 9
Parkland fell to Freedom, 30-13. The Trojans will look to bounce back against an undefeated Northampton squad this Friday night.
17. State College (2-0)
Last Week: 23
The running clock was summoned early as State College shut out Altoona, 57-0. Eddie Corkery was efficient, going 10-of-15 for 237 yards and six touchdowns. Levi Mellott rushed for 75 yards and a score on the night that saw plenty of playing time for the reserves. State College gets their first big test of the season when they head to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.
18. Bethel Park (2-0)
Last Week: NR
Bethel Park is clearly a much improved team from their 2023 campaign. After a 4-7 season, the Black Hawks have improved on both sides of the ball, outscoring their opponents by an average of 36.0 points per game. Their most recent win over a Mars team that went 11-2 last season has put the entire Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League on notice. The Black Hawks head to Armstrong on Friday night.
19. Central York (1-1)
Last Week: 18
Central York fell to then-No. 6 Manheim Township, 28-10. The Panthers will look to rebound at Delaware Valley this Friday night.
20. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (2-0)
Last Week: 22
After combining for five touchdowns in the first quarter, it looked like we may have an arena football game on our hands. But the Roman Catholic defense hunkered down as Roman Catholic put together a 52-21 win over St. John's (Washington, D.C.) on Saturday. Junior Semaj Beals put up video game numbers, going 23-of-31 for 465 yards and six touchdowns. Both Rayshawn Scott and Eyan Stead hit the century mark receiving, combining for 325 yards and five touchdowns. The Cahillites face Randolph (New York) on Saturday night.
21. Upper St. Clair
Last Week: NR
Upper St. Clair joins the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 after a pair of strong wins to open the season. The Panthers are led by a two-headed monster on offense in Julian Dahlem and junior Dante Coury. The two backs have combined for 134 yards passing and 447 yards rushing in the first two games of the season. The Cougars host undefeated Franklin Regional this Friday night.
22. Erie Cathedral Prep (2-0)
Last Week: 24
Erie Cathedral Prep used a punishing ground game en route to a 33-7 win over Sharon on Friday night. The Ramblers lived up to their name, rushing for 303 yards on the night. The offensive attack was led by sophomore DaZarie Carson with 209 yards and three touchdowns. Joseph Himes added 76 yards and a touchdown of his own in the win. The Ramblers host Riverside (Ohio) on Friday night.
23. Springfield (2-0)
Last Week: NR
A great way to win the attention of those statewide is to control a game against a team like Marple Newtown from the first whistle to the final horn. That's what Springfield did in their 48-14 win on Friday night. The Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first five minutes of the first quarter and never looked back. Springfield returns to action on Friday night when they head to Conestoga.
24. McDowell, Erie (1-1)
Last Week: 20
McDowell fell to Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) on Saturday, 47-21. Walsh Jesuit continues to be a mainstay in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 week-in and week-out. The Trojans will look to rebound against another team from the west in Mentor (Ohio) on Friday night.
25. Central Bucks South, Warrington (2-0)
Last Week: NR
The fourth and final team making their SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 debut has not given up a touchdown in their first eight quarters of football this season. Central Bucks South is no stranger to displaying a strong defensive game, averaging only 15.1 points against per game last season. However, this team may be on another level defensively. The Titans host Upper Dublin this coming Friday.
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App