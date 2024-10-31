Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (10/31/2024)
Playoff season starts tonight in Pennsylvania high school football, so this is the final High School on SI Top 25 of the season.
The big matchup looming next week is No. 1 La Salle College vs. No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep in a repeat of the regular-season Game of the Year.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. La Salle College (10-0)
Last week: 1
La Salle notched a win over another Top 25 opponent with a 35-16 win over Roman Catholic. A state championship-quality game looms after a first-round bye. Next up: St. Joseph's Prep, Nov. 8
2. Upper St. Clair (10-0)
Last week: 2
Upper St. Clair finished its impressive regular season with a 59-14 rout of Baldwin, earning a first-round bye. Next up: Penn Hills/Moon, Nov. 8
3. St. Joseph's Prep (6-2)
Last week: 3
St. Joseph's Prep followed up its 48-20 win over Roman Catholic with an equally impressive 49-14 triumph over Bonner & Prendie. Next up: La Salle College, Nov. 8
4. Malvern Prep (6-2)
Last week: 5
One of the few top teams that didn't earn a first-round bye, Malvern Prep is running hot into the playoffs and has played one of the toughest schedules in the state. Next up: Germantown Academy, Nov. 2
5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (8-2)
Last week: 4
Pittsburgh Central Catholic finished its regular season with a 38-13 win over the Canon-McMillan Big Macs, earning a first-round by. Next up: Seneca Valley, Nov. 8
6. Peters Township (9-1)
Last week: 6
Peters Township got just the type of challenge in wanted heading into the playoffs, winning a 31-28 thriller over Top 25 team Bethel Park. Next up: Penn-Trafford/South Fayette, Nov. 8
7. North Allegheny (9-1)
Last week: 9
North Allegheny suffered no letdown after its big win over Pine-Richland, blanking Seneca Valley 38-0 heading into the postseason. Next up: Mt. Lebanon, Nov. 8
8. Imhotep Charter (8-1)
Last week: 7
Imhotep Charter was idle heading into the playoffs. Next up: George Washington, Nov. 2
9. Pine-Richland (8-1)
Last week: 10
Pine-Richland bounced back from its loss to North Allegheny with a 44-3 rout of Shaler. Next up: North Hills/Franklin Regional, Nov. 8
10. Thomas Jefferson (8-0)
Last week: 12
Thomas Jefferson kept the blowout wins coming with a 49-7 victory over Laurel Highlands. Next up: West Allegheny, Nov. 1
11. Bonner & Prendie (6-2)
Last week: 8
Bonner & Prendie will hope to head into the playoffs with some lessons learned from a 49-14 loss to St. Joseph's Prep. Next up: Archbishop Wood, Nov. 1
12. Easton (9-1)
Last week: 14
You like points? Easton followed its close win over Freedom with an end-to-end thriller of a 63-55 victory over Nazareth. Next up: Stroudsburg, Nov. 1
13. State College (9-1)
Last week: 16
Speaking of points, State College followed its 60-0 rout of Carlisle with a 58-55 shootout win over Bishop McDevitt. Next up: McDowell/Erie, Nov. 8
14. Bethel Park (8-2)
Last week: 13
Bethel Park lost 31-28 to Peters Township, so that and a four-point loss to Upper St. Clair are the Black Hawks' only blemishes. Next up: Greater Latrobe, Nov. 1
15. Central Bucks South (10-0)
Last week: 15
Central Bucks South posted an easy 34-6 win over Pennridge. Next up: Spring-Ford, Nov. 1
16. Freedom (9-1)
Last week: 17
Freedom bounced back from its loss to Easton with a 44-24 win over Liberty. Next up: Northampton, Nov. 1
17. Harrisburg (8-2)
Last week: 21
Harrisburg blitzed Central Dauphin East and gets to enjoy a week off. Next up: Dallastown, Nov. 8
18. Northwestern Lehigh (10-0)
Last week: 25
After a string of blowout wins, Northwestern Lehigh welcomed a much-appreciated challenge heading into the postseason with a 23-17 win over Southern Lehigh. Next up: Saucon Valley, Nov. 1
19. Bishop McDevitt (8-2)
Last week: 19
Bishop McDevitt showed off its offense but didn't have quite enough defense in a 58-55 loss to State College. Next up: Lower Dauphin, Nov. 1
20. Roman Catholic (6-4)
Last week: 22
Roman Catholic hung in there with No. 1 La Salle College and will be the most dangerous four-loss team in the playoffs. Next up: Father Judge, Nov. 2
21. Central Bucks West (8-2)
Last week: NR
Central Bucks West made it five wins in a row with a 35-7 victory over Central Bucks East. Next up: Pennsbury, Nov. 1
22. Montour (9-1)
Last week: 20
Montour suffered a letdown after its 36-35 victory over Aliquppa, falling 13-7 to West Allegheny. Next up: Mars, Nov. 1
23. Aliquippa (7-2)
Last week: 24
Aliquippa rebounded from a tough loss with a 28-0 win over Ambridge. Next up: Trinity, Nov. 1
24. Manheim Township (9-1)
Last week: 11
Manheim Township ended its regular season with a whimper, getting thumped by Wilson 34-16. Next up: Cumberland Valley/Governor Mifflin, Nov. 8
25. Woodland Hills (8-2)
Last week: NR
Woodland Hills has been hot since its Sept. 6 loss to Pittsburgh Central Catholic, finishing its regular season with a 24-6 win over Kiski. Next up: Bethel Park/Greater Latrobe, Nov. 8
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports