SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (9/23/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 22)
2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 25)
3. Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
4. Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
5. Gaffney (S.C.)
6. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
7. Westside (S.C.)
8. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)
9. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
10. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.)
Honorable mention: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.), Martinsburg (W.Va.), North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
