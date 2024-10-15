SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (10/14/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
Archbishop Moeller’s ascendance to the national Power 25 moved the Fighting Crusaders up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s Midwest rankings, while another Ohio team — Walsh Jesuit — and Detroit Central Catholic make their Top 10 debuts.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Belleville (Mich.) (National No. 17) (7-0)
2. East St. Louis (Ill.) (National No. 20) (7-0)
3. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (National No. 22) (7-1)
4. Crown Point (Ind.) (8-0)
5. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (6-2)
6. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (7-0)
7. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) (8-0)
8. Avon (Ohio) (8-0)
9. Brownsburg (Ind.) (8-0)
10. Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) (7-0)
Honorable mention: Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), Franklin (Wis.), Lawrence North (Indianapolis), Maple Grove (Minn.), Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Westfield (Ind.)
