SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (10/7/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
Heavy has been the head that wears the crown of SBLive Ohio’s No. 1 team. Another one bit the dust last week as Archbishop Hoban fell to Walsh Jesuit, snapping the Knights’ win streak at five. Their loss allowed East St. Louis to enter the national Power 25 and jump to No. 2 in the Midwest Region rankings.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Belleville (Mich.) (National No. 19) (6-0)
2. East St. Louis (Ill.) (National No. 22) (6-0)
3. Crown Point (Ind.) (7-0)
4. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (5-2)
5. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (6-1)
6. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (6-0)
7. Dakota (Macomb, Mich.) (6-0)
8. Avon (Ohio) (7-0)
9. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (5-2)
10. Brownsburg (Ind.) (7-0)
Honorable mention: Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio), Franklin (Wis.), Lawrence North (Indianapolis), Maple Grove (Minn.), Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Westfield (Ind.)
