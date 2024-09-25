SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (9/23/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
Midwest football Top 10
1. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (National No. 18)
2. Belleville (Mich.) (National No. 21)
3. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
4. East St. Louis (Ill.)
5. Crown Point (Ind.)
6. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
7. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
8. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
9. Dakota (Macomb, Mich.)
10. Westfield (Ind.)
Honorable mention: Avon (Ohio), Brownsburg (Ind.), Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio), Franklin (Wis.), Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Maple Grove (Minn.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App