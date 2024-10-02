SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (9/30/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
We have a new regional No. 1 after Washington Massillon fell to DeMatha of Hyattsville, Md., over the weekend. Belleville (Mich.), led by the nation’s top recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood, now tops the rankings, with Avon (Ohio) and Brownsburg (Ind.) entering the top 10.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Belleville (Mich.) (National No. 20) (4-0)
2. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (National No. 22) (5-1)
3. East St. Louis (Ill.) (6-0)
4. Crown Point (Ind.) (6-0)
5. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (4-2)
6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (5-1)
7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (5-0)
8. Dakota (Macomb, Mich.) (5-0)
9. Avon (Ohio) (6-0)
10. Brownsburg (Ind.) (6-0)
Honorable mention: Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio), Franklin (Wis.), Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Maple Grove (Minn.), Saline (Mich.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
