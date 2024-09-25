SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (9/23/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (National No. 10)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
3. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
4. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)
5. Hun (Princeton, N.J.)
6. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.)
7. Millville (N.J.)
8. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.)
9. Delbarton (N.J.)
10. Bedford (N.H.)
Honorable mention: Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Iona Prep (N.Y.), King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
