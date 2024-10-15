SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — South Central (10/14/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central (Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri).
Duncanville cemented its spot atop the South Central rankings with a thorough 42-20 victory over DeSoto, which dropped five spots to No. 9 as one of the best two-loss teams in the nation.
South Central football Top 10
1. Duncanville (Texas) (National No. 3) (5-0)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (National No. 7) (6-0)
3. North Shore (Houston) (National No. 8) (6-0)
4. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (National No. 13) (6-0)
5. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (National No. 15) (5-1)
6. Owasso (Okla.) (6-0)
7. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (7-0)
8. Bryant (Ark.) (6-0)
9. DeSoto (Texas) (4-2)
10. Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis) (6-0)
Honorable mention: Carl Albert (Midwest City, Okla.), DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis), Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), Lutheran North (St. Louis), Omaha Westside (Neb.), Port Neches-Groves (Texas)
