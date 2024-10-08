SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southwest (10/7/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii).
The start of Trinity League play in Southern California didn’t disappoint, with No. 2 St. John Bosco surviving a scare from No. 7 Orange Lutheran and No. 8 Servite entering the Southwest Top 10 after knocking off formerly nationally ranked JSerra Catholic.
Southwest football Top 10
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (National No. 1) (5-0)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (National No. 2) (6-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (National No. 5) (5-1)
4. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (National No. 12) (7-0)
5. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (National No. 24) (4-1)
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (5-0)
7. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) (4-2)
8. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) (6-0)
9. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-2)
10. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (5-1)
Honorable mention: Arbor View (Las Vegas), Brophy Prep (Phoenix), Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), Folsom (Calif.), JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
