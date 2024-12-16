5 biggest college football transfer portal commitments so far
The transfer window is open and literally thousands of athletes across college athletics have become "free agents."
In fact, some top players have already announced new homes.
Here's a look at the top five players nationally* who have committed to their future homes:
*Rankings courtesy of On3
1. WR Micah Hudson, Texas A&M Aggies
Former Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson was one of the nation's most coveted pass-catchers in the class of 2024.
The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver, out of Lake Belton (Texas), was rated the nation's No. 16 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver.
Hudson chose Texas Tech over offers from most of the nation's top programs - Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and others.
He was the highest-rated signee in program history.
This season, Hudson appeared in eight games, hauling in eight receptions for 123 yards.
2. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks
Former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman may be the most accomplished player in the portal who has committed.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back was the 247Sports true freshman of the year after tallying 106 tackles and six interceptions.
This fall, he followed it up with 104 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.
Coming out of Westfield High School (Indiana) in the class of 2023, Thieneman was a three-star recruit, rated the nation's No. 988 overall prospect and No. 85 safety.
Clearly, he has outpaced that ranking, as some consider him a potential future NFL first-round draft pick.
3. DL Williams Nwaneri, Nebraska Cornhuskers
In the class of 2024, Lee's Summit North (Missouri) five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri was one of the nation's top prizes.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound athlete was a top-10 prospect nationally and was considered arguably the top defensive lineman in the country.
He committed to Missouri, a massive prize for the in-state school.
But after one season, Nwaneri has entered the transfer portal and committed to Nebraska.
As a freshman, the five-star recruit took a redshirt year, but still managed two tackles and a sack in limited snaps.
Nwaneri still has the immense upside that made him a superstar in high school, which should help him fill the void left at Nebraska by No. 4 on the list.
4. EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss Rebels
Princewill Umanmielen was a massive recruiting win for Nebraska and Matt Rhule in the class of 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge-rusher was a consensus four-star recruit and an All-American Bowl selection.
In two seasons in Lincoln, Umanmielen has flashed the potential that made him a heralded recruit.
Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated 35 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.
Umanmielen committed to Ole Miss and should be a key part of the Rebels' defensive front next season.
5. OT Xavier Chaplin, Auburn Tigers
Whale Branch (South Carolina) three-star offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin was viewed as a project coming out of the class of 2022.
The 6-foot-6, 355-pound lineman was rated the nation's No. 108 offensive tackle.
But he has far surpassed that ranking.
Over the past two seasons, Chaplin has been a staple as the Hokies' starting left tackle.
But he entered the portal recently and took a visit to Auburn, quickly locking in a commitment - and a future in the SEC.
Chaplin could significantly raise his NFL draft stock if he delivers a strong season next fall against SEC edge-rushers.
6. Honorable mention
- Kentucky safety Barion Brown has committed to the LSU Tigers
- Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman has committed to the Missouri Tigers
- Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah has committed to the Duke Blue Devils
- Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels
- Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies