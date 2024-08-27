Auburn Tigers commit '100 percent' confident of massive flip
The Auburn Tigers have a top-five recruiting class nationally and are one of the hottest teams in the country when it comes to acquiring talent.
This summer, Hugh Freeze's program has added 10 bluechip commitments, highlighted by Thompson (Alabama) five-star edge-rusher Jared Smith.
But another big name may soon be added into the fold.
This weekend, Notre Dame commit and George County (Mississippi) five-star quarterback Deuce Knight is scheduled to make a return trip to Auburn.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal-caller, rated the nation's No. 29 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback, is widely being projected to flip to the Tigers.
Clearly, Elba (Alabama) elite running back Alvin Henderson agrees.
Set to visit alongside Knight this weekend, Henderson weighed in on the chances of "Knight to Auburn," boasting a confidence level of "100 percent."
Frankly, that's far from a surprise.
Knight is overwhelming predicted to make the switch imminently - and that's huge news for the TIgers.
As a junior, the two-time state longjump champion accumulated 2,047 yards and 17 touchdowns passing (two interceptions) with an additional 494 yards and 11 scores rushing.
The left-handed star has been a focal point of Auburn's recruiting effort throughout the summer, and his September 2023 commitment to Notre Dame has done little to slow that effort.
It seems it all may soon be rewarded.
At least, if the recruiting industry - and Henderson - prove correct.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Knight as a prospect:
"A left-handed, dual-threat talent with an elite physical profile that needs plenty of seasoning if he’s going to reach his full potential. Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 195 pounds spring before junior year and posted Grade-A testing numbers with a laser-timed 4.53 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 41.9-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 in the short shuttle. Creates plenty of whip and velocity with a shorter release and has the arm strength to attack the deeper third. Must get more consistent with his ball placement, but can pick apart defenses if he finds a rhythm. Will create when protection breaks down and look to extend plays, but has also shown that he’s willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit. Should be viewed as a potential lottery ticket in the 2025 cycle with a monster payout. Has proven to be a rather streaky player at times under the lights, but the good is really good, and the raw traits separate him from a lot of his peers. Built for a modern spread attack that wants to move its quarterback around and get them involved in the run game while also looking to generate explosive plays through the air."
