Dakorien Moore, nation's No. 1 wide receiver, officially signs with Oregon Ducks
Ever since he committed to the Oregon Ducks on July 4th, Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has said all the right things about becoming a Duck.
So, it should come as no surprise that a fully decked... errr... Ducked-out Moore officially signed with Dan Lanning's program Wednesday morning.
Still, Moore's signing, which he shared via Instagram Live in a video titled, "officially official," is likely to be met with a sigh of relief and a big smile from Duck fans.
The 5-foot-11, 182-pound pass-catcher has been the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 since Alabama freshman Ryan Williams reclassified in December 2023.
Moore, arguably the most electric player in the 2025 class, racked up offers from nearly every major football program in America - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, USC, etc. - but remained firm in his commitment to Oregon since the summer.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Moore in a lengthy scouting report:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. Caught more than 70 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 18 TDs on 21+ yards per reception in 2023, showcasing consistent field-stretching vertical ability, as well as short-to-intermediate effectiveness enhanced by run-after-catch artistry. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation. Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data. Member of nationally-known Duncanville sprint relay. Route tree expanded as a junior, thanks in part to meteoric development of QB classmate Keelon Russell. Track speed also showed in pads more consistently and obviously. Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."