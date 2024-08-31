Did Deuce Knight hint at a possible Auburn flip with uniform accessory?
Where there's this much smoke, there's got to be some fire.
Amid widespread industry rumors that Notre Dame commit and George County (Mississippi) five-star quarterback Deuce Knight is nearing a flip to the Auburn Tigers, he added to that speculation in a big way Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal-caller, who is scheduled to visit Auburn this weekend, wore an Auburn towel ahead of his Friday night matchup.
The accesory quickly drew attention on social media.
Auburn is pushing for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle - and is already well placed at No. 5 nationally.
That group would jump to No. 4, leapfrogging Georgia, if Knight were to complete the Notre Dame-to-Auburn flip.
What would Auburn be getting?
A potential future NFL quarterback, according to 247Sports:
"A left-handed, dual-threat talent with an elite physical profile that needs plenty of seasoning if he’s going to reach his full potential. Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 195 pounds spring before junior year and posted Grade-A testing numbers with a laser-timed 4.53 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 41.9-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 in the short shuttle. Creates plenty of whip and velocity with a shorter release and has the arm strength to attack the deeper third. Must get more consistent with his ball placement, but can pick apart defenses if he finds a rhythm. Will create when protection breaks down and look to extend plays, but has also shown that he’s willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit. Should be viewed as a potential lottery ticket in the 2025 cycle with a monster payout. Has proven to be a rather streaky player at times under the lights, but the good is really good, and the raw traits separate him from a lot of his peers. Built for a modern spread attack that wants to move its quarterback around and get them involved in the run game while also looking to generate explosive plays through the air."
Perhaps it's just a towel.
Or perhaps it's the latest evidence that Auburn is set to flip a five-star quarterback in the very near future.