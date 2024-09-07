Elite running back prospect previews USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks visits
Cathedral Catholic (California) running back Honor Fa'alave-Johnson won't be able to sign with a college for more than two years.
But that hasn't stopped the 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from racking up offers.
Rated the nation's No. 17 overall prospect and No. 4 athlete, Fa'alave-Johnson has already earned scholarships from California, Minnesota, Oregon, San Diego State, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State and others.
This weekend, he hopes to take a small step forward in his recruitment with a return visit to USC.
"I've been to USC twice... I went during my 8th grade year when I received my offer from Lincoln Riley," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I'm hoping to see the speed of the game, I definitely want to see the atmosphere and take a look at what it takes to be on a team like USC."
Having grown up in Southern California, the budding star said he's been able to follow the Trojans pretty closely.
"Growing up, I always knew about USC because of the San Diego players they took in... some players like Reggie Bush, Junior Seau and Marcus Allen," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "Being able to see how their legacy unfolded at USC is truly inspiring to me being from San Diego. It would mean a lot to represent the Trojans. If the opportunity presents itself and USC is the best fit I would be honored to represent them."
In recent years, the Oregon Ducks have built a strong pipeline to the San Diego area as well, and Dan Lanning's staff has already left a strong impression on the elite running back.
Fa'alave-Johnson intends to make a return visit to Eugene later this fall, and hopes to continue to build upon his connection with the Ducks.
"My relationship with Oregon is definitely tight," he said. "I speak to a few coaches every so often and they always make sure to keep in touch. Definitely the San Diego pipeline is a great addition, but just the school overall is a great place to attend. I'm checking out the Oregon-Ohio State game, and I believe I’ll be taking (another) visit sometime throughout the season or off-season."
But even with high praise for both programs, Fa'alave-Johnson cautioned that he would take his time with the recruiting process and that no team has an early edge.
"As of right now there are no serious contenders," he said. "I want to take my time in my recruiting journey and just soak in all the relationships I can with these different coaches."
Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report:
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college- running back, receiver, safety and corner. Was MVP at SoCal Nat Preps Camp Camp working out at WR and ran fastest 40 in the camp (4.58) with a 124” broad jump. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything. Can make plays down the field and is dynamic after the catch. Rushed for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns and shows balance, vision and break away speed. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his upside. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."