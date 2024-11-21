Florida Gators making major push for multiple elite recruits
The Florida Gators are making some big moves late in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Earlier this week, "Saturday Down South" reported that Florida elected to keep Billy Napier and use his potential buyout money on a boost to its NIL efforts instead.
And that approach appears to be paying massive dividends.
Multiple sources have reported that the Gators are suddenly surging for a slew of prospects.
Five-star cornerback and Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord shared a report himself indicating that Florida has emerged as a serious contender late in his recruitment.
Five-star interior offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, a Florida State pledge, five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, an Oregon commit, and five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, a Texas commit, have all confirmed that they recently visited Gainesville.
But they are far from the only ones Florida is targeting.
In fact, Napier and his staff have already successfully flipped a few prospects.
The Gators have already flipped former Florida State pledes Tramell Jones Jr., a quarterback, and Daniel Pierre Louis, an offensive lineman, and are making a push for current FSU running back pledge Byron Louis.
They also swiped three-star defensive lineman Stephon Shivers from Georgia.
Overall, Florida's 2025 recruiting class consists of 15 pledges and is ranked No. 27 nationally.
Expect more fireworks.
Florida has suddenly become one of the most exciting programs to watch in the lead-up to the early signing period.