Georgia Bulldogs set to host nation's No. 1 offensive tackle this weekend
The Georgia Bulldogs may have lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend, but they looked every bit like that national title contender they were projected to be at the beginning of the season.
So, it's no surprise that Kirby Smart's recruiting momentum hasn't dropped off in the slightest.
In fact, there's solid evidence to support that claim this weekend.
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2026, is set to visit Athens in the coming days.
"Georgia is becoming a football dynasty, and it’s led by some great people, like coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (Stacy) Searels," he said. "Coach Searels has repeatedly said that I’m his number-one 2026 priority and that I would fit in very well for what Georgia is looking for."
That's far from a surprise.
Cantwell is rated the top offensive tackle in the country and has the genetics to back it up.
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 305-pound lineman is the son of two Olympic throwers and has aspiration of a future in the NFL and at the Olympics.
Given that kind of pedigree it should surprise no one that Cantwell's top 14 programs is a "who's who" of college football - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
In recent weeks, Cantwell has visited both Nebraska and Missouri, and was photographed this week wearing a glove each from Georgia and Missouri during a game.
Could that be a sign of the true contenders?
Fans of the Bulldogs and Tigers certainly hope so.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."