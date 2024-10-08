Jonah Williams, Texas 5-star commit, intercepts pass, points to Steve Sarkisian on sideline
Texas Longhorns five-star linebacker/safety commit Jonah Williams has been one of the nation's most dominant players this fall.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound athlete has lived up to his lofty expectations - and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian used the bye week over the weekend to fly in by helicopter to check in on one of the prizes of his recruiting class.
For his part, Williams put on a show, registering a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, an interception and a receiving score.
Following the interception, the Longhorns pledge immediately pointed to his future coach on the sideline, a good sign that he's locked in with his commitment
Williams is rated either the nation's No. 1 linebacker or safety depending on the recruiting site, highlighting his high-end athleticism and versatility.
He committed to Texas in late August, choosing the Longhorns over more than 30 other offers, highlighted by Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Williams as a prospect:
"One of the freakiest athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early-round selection in either the MLB or NFL Draft. Two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back for historic TXHSFB program Galveston Ball, leading the Tors to their best two-year stretch since the 1990s. ....Currently projected to play linebacker long-term, but owns an elite combine testing profile which could allow him to stick in the defensive backfield at safety or nickel. Excellent reactionary athlete who can flip his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to trigger in the run game before striking opponents. Center field baseball background and above-the-rim basketball athleticism manifest in highlight plays at the catch point on both sides of the ball at the prep level. ...A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles. Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside."