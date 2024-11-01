Jordan Young, nation's No. 5 athlete, set for imminent commitment; Clemson emerging as favorite
Monroe (North Carolina) bluechip recruit Jordan Young is set to announce his college decision Saturday.
The 6-foot, 184-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 5 athlete, is down to a final four of Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and North Carolina State:
So, where is the dynamic athlete headed?
On the eve of his decision, it seems the recruiting services are aligning behind Clemson.
Four of 247Sports' five predictions - the four most recent - all favor the Tigers, while On3 gives Clemson a 57.5 percent chance of securing his pledge - with the number trending up significantly in the past 24 hours.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about the All-American selection:
"A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety."
Overall, Clemson's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 17 nationally and consists of just 14 pledges.
That should give Dabo Swinney enough wiggle room to push for a top-10 class by December, and that push could start with Young on Saturday.