Julian Lewis reacts to Colorado Buffaloes' viral official visit
It was the recruiting trip heard 'round the world.
Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback and USC Trojans pledge Julian Lewis took an official visit to Colorado last weekend.
And the headlines began.
A theater marquee welcomed the five-star quarterback to town, a popular restaurant named a burger after "Juju," fans waited outside with signs to greet the talented passer and more than one photo went, well, "semi-viral.
The trip was so well documented that it led to an article about the five best moments of his stay.
So, what did Lewis think of all the attention around his visit?
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller was reserved but complimentary.
"It was a cool weekend," Lewis said. "I met a lot of good people while I was in Boulder and definitely noticed the things they did around town."
Rated the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback, Lewis is garnering as much attention as almost any top prospect in recent memory not named "Cooper Flagg" or "Bronny James."
And a verbal commitment to USC hasn't slowed down the attention, in part, because Lewis still remains uncertain about his future.
The elite signal-caller has taken official visits to Indiana, USC, Auburn and Colorado, and the race seems to be a three-team race between the Trojans, Tigers and Buffaloes.
Oh my!
USC is still probably the team to beat for Lewis, but clearly Colorado pulled out all the stops and made a lasting impression.