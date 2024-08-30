Lakeridge's Noah Tishendorf, Nelson's Dominic Macon named Oregon's top DL: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
With the 2024 Oregon high school football season set to kickoff next week, we're handing out our SBLive/SI preseason awards.
Defensive line: Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge; Dominic Macon, Nelson
Lakeridge junior Noah Tishendorf was named the state’s “breakout underclassmen” last season after posting 58 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks… as a sophomore.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound athlete is also a stellar running back option for the Pacers, but he truly shines on defense.
A defensive player of the year award could be in his future, and he’s worthy of all the praise he receives as the state’s top defensive lineman.
A 15-sack season is not out of the question.
Nelson’s Dominic Macon, a Washington Huskies pledge, may not put up the same sack numbers, but given the leap he's taken, athletically, in the past 8-10 months it's impossible not to give him his flowers.
The 6A wrestling state champ and 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman has made the leap and is poised for a monster season this fall.
Macon has a chance to be the most physically-imposing interior defensive lineman in the state of Oregon in several years.
