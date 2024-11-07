Nation's No. 1 cornerback on Dan Lanning ahead of visit: 'He's building something special'
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a star-studded collection visitors this weekend, including five-star tight end Linkon Cure and class of 2027 edge-rusher Richard Wesley, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect.
But there's another big-name five-star to add to the mix.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill has also indicated he will be in Eugene:
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 15 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player in Ohio in the class of 2026.
Hill holds nearly 30 offers, highlighted by many of the country's top programs - Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others.
Having visited Oregon in the summer, Hill has a feel for the facilities and the lay of the land, but is eager to see a game day.
"I’m ready to see what the atmosphere about," he said.
Hill is also encouraged by what he has seen from Dan Lanning's program this season, and believes the Ducks are on the way to bigger and better things.
"(Lanning) is a good coach," he said. "He’s building something special at Oregon."
Oregon has a top-10 class in the current cycle, and has the nation's No. 1 class early in 2026.
So, Hill may be on to something.
Oregon is the nation's No. 1 team - and has a ton of future talent on the way.