Oklahoma Sooners hosting nation's No. 5 overall prospect this weekend
It's wildly early in the recruiting process for class of 2027 prospects.
But some of the nation's top athletes have already begun to establish themselves as bonafide national recruits.
Count DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster among them.
The 6-foot, 175-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and already holds more than 40 scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others.
This weekend, Feaster will be in Norman for an Oklahoma unofficial visit.
"Oklahoma has a very good program," he said. "They prove to bring people to the NFL every year. Coach Emmett (Jones) is originally from Dallas and I know his track record of developing stars. Coach V [Brent Venables] is very loyal to the program and I love that."
It's far too early to predict where Feaster will end up, but he is clearly coveted.
And has already proven to be worthy of the hype.
As a freshman, Feaster helped lead DeSoto to a Texas 6A D-II state championship, hauling in 30 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.