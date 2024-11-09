Oregon Ducks hosting star-studded recruiting weekend, featuring multiple 5-star recruits
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a huge recruiting weekend for their game against the Maryland Terrapins - with a little bit of everything on the menu for Dan Lanning.
Here's a look at some of the top prospects expected to be in Eugene.*:
* 5-star tight end Linkon Cure was slated to vIsit Oregon this weekend, but severe weather has forced him to delay the trip.
5-star cornerback Elbert Hill (Archbishop Hoban HS; Ohio) - The nation's No. 15 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2026.
Hill has had high praise for Oregon recently.
"(Dan Lanning) is a good coach," he said. "He’s building something special at Oregon."
5-star quarterback Jared Curtis (Nashville Christian; Tennessee) - Since decommitting from the Georgia Bulldogs, Curtis has re-evaluated his options and has Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon and others firmly in the mix.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller is rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026.
5-star edge-rusher Anthony Jones Jr. (St. Paul's Episcopal; Alabama) - Per On3, elite 2026 edge-rusher Anthony Jones Jr. is visiting Eugene this weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge is rated either the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 edge-rusher in the country by every major recruiting services.
Jones holds nearly 30 scholarship offers from the nation's top programs.
5-star edge-rusher Richard Wesley (Sierra Canyon; California) - It's early for the class of 2027, but Richard Wesley has a chance to go down as an historic recruit out of California.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete is firmly in the mix to be rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect and currently sits at No. 2.
Wesley was a double-digit sack contributor as a freshman in high school and may wind up as one of the most heavily-recruited defensive recruits in California state history.
4-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky (Central Catholic; Oregon; Washington commit) - The in-state star's stock has absolutely skyrocketed in recent months.
Stascausky has added offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA recently and was invited to the All-American Bowl.
Oregon is eager to flip the in-state product and this weekend could be crucial to that effort.
4-star defensive back Davon Benjamin (Oaks Christian; California) - According to USCFootball's Connor Morrissette, Davon Benjamin is making a return trip to Eugene.
Rated either the nation's No. 3 cornerback or safety depending on the recruiting services, Benjamin is a versatile defensive back who is flirting with five-star status.
4-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison (Carrollwood Day; Florida; Oregon commit) - A top-100 prospect with 50 scholarship offers, Addison is a major "get" for the Ducks.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman chose Oregon over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
4-star running back Tradarian Ball (Texas High; Texas; Oregon commit) - Rated the nation's No. 2 running back in the class of 2026, Tradarian Ball committed to Oregon in late July.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound ball-carrier chose the Ducks over offers from nearly 40 other programs, including Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC and others.
4-star quarterback Caden Jones (Crean Lutheran; California) - The class of 2027 quarterback/athlete is just getting started in the recruiting process, but is already developing into a priority West Coast recruit.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 99 overall prospect by Rivals.