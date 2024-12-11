Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee lead way-too-early 2026 recruiting class rankings
149 of the nation's top 150 prospects are already signed, sealed and delivered in the class of 2025.
That means it's time to take a look-ahead at the way-too-early class of 2026 rankings.
While nothing is set in stone, here are the top-10 programs so far*, all of whom should be encouraged about what the future holds.
* Rankings based on 247Sports
1. Oregon Ducks (10 commitments)
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 so far, leading the way with 10 commitments.
But perhaps the best news is that Oregon hasn't sacrificed any quality with that quantity.
After finishing the early signing period with the nation's highest "rating per commit" in 2025, the Ducks are, once again, No. 1 in terms of "rating per commit" this cycle.
Oregon already boasts four top-40 pledges - Reidsville tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 9), Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene (No. 20), Texas High running back Tradarian Ball (No. 36) and Lone Peak defensive tackle Bott Mulitalo.
2. Texas A&M Aggies (9 commitments)
Texas A&M comes in at No. 2 in the early rankings thanks to its eight pledges and the No. 2 spot in "rating per commit."
The class is led early by Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga and a talented Douglas County (Georgia) duo - four-star edge-rusher Jordan Carter and four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory.
Langston Hughes (Georgia) four-star tight end Xavier Tiller committed to the Aggies over nearly 30 other offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and many others.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (8 commitments)
Penn State's spot in the top-three is created largely by its eight early pledges.
In terms of "rating per commit," the class falls outside the top 10.
Still, there's a lot to like in the group early.
Penn State has already secured talented Mission Viejo (California) four-star quarterback Troy Huhn, Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) four-star safety Matt Sieg and Harrisburg (Pennslyvania) duo - four-star offensive tackle Kevin Brown and four-star running back Messiah Mickens.
The Nittany Lions already boast commitments from three of the top five in-state recruits in 2026.
4. Tennessee Volunteers (6 commitments)
Tennessee's early six-man class has just one bluechip prospect, but he's an absolute gem.
The Volunteers have already locked in the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class, Grimsley (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon.
Before it's all said and done, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal-caller should bring plenty of talent with him to Knoxville.
5. USC Trojans (6 commitments)
USC finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with some serious upside, landing five-star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.
The Trojans hope to carry that momentum into the 2026 class - and are off to a strong start.
Lincoln Riley's program has already landed Gainsville (Georgia) five-star athlete Xavier Griffin, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect.
In the last cycle, USC secured a trio of early five-star commitments from Georgia, but all three eventually signed elsewhere.
Keeping Griffin in the fold would be a major win.
Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and four-star edge-rusher Braeden Jones are also key additions.
6. South Carolina Gamecocks (6 commitments)
Over the past three years South Carolina has finished 18, 18 and 21 in the national rankings.
In terms of "rating per commit," the Gamecocks' class sits outside the top 10.
But six early pledges push the group into the top-10.
The class is led by South Pointe (South Carolina) four-star safety J'Zavien Currence, the No. 1 in-state recruit.
7. Arkansas Razorbacks (8 commitments)
Arkansas has the lowest "rating per commit" of any top-16 program., but one of their pledges doesn't yet have a rating - in-state safety Kyndrick Williams.
So it's still a very solid start.
The group is led by a pair of four-star commitments - edge-rusher Colton Yarbrough and four-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore.
8. Auburn Tigers (5 commitments)
Auburn has a trio of bluechip commitments early, all coming from the defensive side of the ball - four-star edge-rusher Hezekiah Harris and four-star linebackers JaMichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle.
9. Florida State Seminoles (5 commitments)
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class looked to be falling apart, but the Seminoles closed about as well any any team in the country and finished with the nation's No. 20 class.
The Seminoles are off to a strong start in 2026, highlighted by Newbury Park (California) four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, Vero Beach (Florida) four-star wide receiver Efrem White and Plant (Florida) four-star athlete Darryon Williams.
Next year's on-field results will be crucial to finishing with a top-10/15 class in the end.
10. LSU Tigers (5 commitments)
LSU has five solid commitments early, led by a pair of elite Edna Karr (Louisiana) defenders - four-star defensive lneman Richard Anderson and four-star safety Aiden Hall.
The Tigers have finished with a top-10 class every year since 2019, so Brian Kelly's program is likely to continue to rise over the next year.
11. Honorable mention: Georgia Bulldogs (3 commitments); Ohio State Buckeyes (3); Texas Longhorns (2)
Georgia's three-man class is rated No. 16 nationally and Ohio State comes in at No. 19, but both have impressive commitments early.
All three of the Bulldogs' pledges are bluechip recruits, led by Mission Viejo (California) top-100 wide receiver Vance Spafford (pictured).
Ohio State is also off to a very solid start, highlighted by Mater Dei (California) five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the nation's No. 3 overall prospect.
Texas has two early commitments, but five-star quarterback Dia Bell sets the stage for what should be a stellar class.