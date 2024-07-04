Prediction: Miami Hurricanes poised for major recruiting fireworks this week
Miami Hurricanes fans are in for a treat on the football recruiting front this week.
Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff appear to be on the precipice of adding a pair of big-time commitments - even after securing class of 2026 four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman and class of 2025 IMG Academy (Florida) four-star linebacker Gavin Nix.
On Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, Mandarin (Florida) four-star safety Hylton "Drake" Stubbs is set to announce his college commitment from a final two of Florida and Miami.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 56 overall prospect and No. 6 safety.
All signs point to Miami, as Stubbs has been sky-high on the 'Canes as early as April - well before his decommitment from USC.
"My visit to Miami was great," he said this spring. "The love they showed carried over the weekend. All the coaches sent texts and calls congratulating me on winning MVP at the Rivals Camp. I feel like I have to keep showing everyone I’m the best safety in my class, and I told them that I will compete anytime to reaffirm my stance."
Since then, Miami has put on a full-court press to secure the Florida star.
"Miami's coaching staff, including coach (Lance) Guidry, coach Chevis (Jackson) and coach (Mario) Cristobal, are all actively recruiting me, showcasing their dedication to excellence," Stubbs said. "Coach Cristobal's efforts particularly emphasize Miami's serious commitment to recruiting me. As for the coach I'm closest to, it's difficult to choose just one... I've formed strong relationships with multiple members of the staff."
But Stubbs is unlikely to be the lone top-100 addition this week.
On Friday at noon ET, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) four-star interior offensive lineman Seuseu "S.J." Alofaituli will make his college decision from a trio of finalists - Miami, Michigan and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound mauler, rated the nation's No. 55 overall prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman, has seemed to be a 'Canes lock ever since his officlal visit to campus on June 21.
Frankly, any result other than "S.J. to Miami" would be a complete shock.
Miami's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 14 nationally, but would jump up to No. 8 with the additions of Stubbs and Alofaituli.
Big things are in store for the 'Canes this week.