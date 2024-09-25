Prediction: Notre Dame poised to land top uncommitted Washington prospect
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the nation's No. 9 recruiting class, consisting of 22 pledges.
But more help could soon be on the way.
Over the weekend, Notre Dame hosted a collection of key recruits - and may have done enough to bring a bluechip tight end into the fold.
Prediction: T'Andre Waverly to Notre Dame
Kamiak (Washington) four-star athlete T'Andre Waverly is rated as highly as the nation's No. 8 tight end by ESPN and is the top uncommitted player in the state of Washington.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher with eye-opening speed has generated offers from some of the top schools in the nation - Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington and others.
But following his visit to South Bend, he Waverly had to admit Notre Dame stands out from the rest.
"Right now, it's hard to say they are not at the top," he admitted. "Their messaging has been consistent, which means a lot to me."
It also helps significantly that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is also the tight end coach, providing a unique expertise in how to best involve a player like Waverly in the offense.
"Meeting with coach (Mike) Denbrock was great," Waverly said. "He's a very straight-forward guy and was talking about expectations and how they wanna use me. Him being (offensive coordinator) stuck with me, because you don't see that often from a tight end coach. I feel it gives him more freedom to be creative with me."
With all of that in mind "Waverly to Notre Dame" is looking like a very strong possibility.
No commitment date has been set, but it certainly seems the Fighting Irish are poised to add the top uncommitted player in Washington before Signing Day.