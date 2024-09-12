Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes poised to land elite quarterback
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a national title contender and have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
So, both the present and future are looking bright.
But it could soon get even brighter.
Prediction: Brady Edmunds to Ohio State Buckeyes
Class of 2027 Huntington Beach (California) quarterback Brady Edmunds is rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in his class.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound signal-caller is down to a final four of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas and is nearing a decision.
“As of now, late October or early November, but there’s a chance we wait until after the season (in January)," Edmunds said.
There's still a round of visits to go, but Ohio State has emerged as the clear-cut favorite?
Why?
Well, a mixture of family connections and a winning tradition.
“I’ve got a lot of family ties to Ohio State," Edmunds said. "My grandpa went there and is from a small city near there. That’s always been our home team. That was the offer that was kind of like, 'woah.' Coach (Chip) Kelly is one of the smartest minds in football. They’ve got a consistent head coach with coach (Ryan) Day and they’re always a national championship contender.”
If, in fact, Ohio State lands the California product they will be getting a hard worker and a special player.
After receiving limited recruiting attention during his freshman season, Edmunds went to work.
Early.
“My January through April? Workouts - getting up at 4:45 a.m., lifting at 6 a.m, and running routes at 7 a.m. with my receiver," he said. "I was kind of down after only getting four offers from freshman year. I put my head down and worked. I got Florida State, and then it was every single day from there on on out.”
He now has 20 scholarship offers from some of the top programs in college football.
And he's shown why early as a sophomore, compiling 917 yards and nine touchdowns passing with an additional 194 yards and two scores on the ground.
Not bad for a quarterback with nearly three full years of high school remaining.
Unless, of course, he classifies.
While Edmunds indicated he has yet to talk about that possibility with any of his current top four, other programs inquired about it.
He's open. to the idea, but putting it on the backburner.
A much bigger decision awaits.