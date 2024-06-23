Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners set to add elite quarterback prospect
The Oklahoma Sooners appear to be on the precipice of adding a major commitment to their 2026 recruiting class.
Less than a week after announcing his top 10, Narbonne (California) four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal has set a Monday commitment date.
"I shut it down and discussed the process and how it's been and what makes the most sense for me," he said earlier this week. "We have an idea now, but we're still talking. We're still trying to finalize my decision."
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Jaden O'Neal to Oklahoma Sooners
The nation's No. 6 quarterback is now formally down to a five of Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.
But the Sooners have clearly emerged as the clear-cut favorite.
"I have a solid relationship with the coaching staff," O'Neal said. "I've been there twice, so I have a feel for the coaching staff and environment at Oklahoma. They carry a strong tradition... a lot of history, a lot of great players come out of there."
That feeling is bolstered by O'Neal's relationship to two coaches on the staff.
"I'm definitely close to offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Seth Littrell," O'Neal said. "He shares a lot of similar characteristics to my father, so that's definitely a reason why I have a strong relationship with him. Also his quarterback analyst/assitant quarterback coach Jack Lowary. He definitely knows the game in and out and has coaches some great quarterbacks, like Drew Lock at Missouri."
At this point, it feels like a slam dunk that the Narbonne star is destined for a future in Norman.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
247Sports has seven predictions in for O'Neal's commitment - all in favor of the Sooners - and On3 gives Oklahoma a 97 percent chance of securing the pledge.
What would Oklahoma be getting?
As a sophomore, the California product threw for 2,475. yards and 27 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about O'Neal as a prospect:
"One of the best pure throwers in the ’26 class. Game has taken a nice jump over the last year and he has shined at multiple off-season events including Elite 11 Regional Camp and Under Armour Next Camp in March. Has always had a big arm and is probably the most accurate deep ball thrower out West right now, regardless of class. Has leaned out, dropped close to 10 pounds in the off-season and is moving a lot more easily in and out of the pocket. Mechanically, has a prototype throwing motion, clean release and the ball jumps out of his hand. Is accurate to all three levels of the field and throws well on the run. Want to see improve his escapability and ability to extend plays when he doesn’t have a clean pocket. High ceiling for sure with the raw talent to play for any Power 4 program."
Oklahoma currently has a top-10 recruiting class brewing in 2025 (No. 8 nationally), and have a pair of quality commitments in the class of 2026 - Steele (Texas) four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Lone Star (Texas) tight end Ryder Mix.