Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners to land bluechip football prospect
The Oklahoma Sooners have put together the nation's No. 5 recruiting class thus far.
And it looks as though they are about to add a big piece.
Prediction: Darius Afalava to Oklahoma Sooners
Skyridge (Utah) versatile offensive lineman Darius Afalava is a Rivals four-star prospect who projects as a guard at the collegiate level.
Down to a final four of Michigan State, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon.
Earlier this week, Afalava previewed his decision by going over his finalists.
He couldn't have spoken more highly of the Sooners.
“The main thing about Oklahoma, just in general, is development - development and how genuine they are," Afalava said. "Seeing coach (Brent) Venables and all the linemen he’s developed over the years… it’s stupid not to consider Oklahoma as a lineman because of all the things he’s done. Not to mention life after football. Coach Venables wants his players to graduate.”
There's going to be some pull to stay home because Utah "checked all of the boxes," however Afalava wants to go away for college - a blow to the Utes' recruiting efforts.
Oklahoma seems like the surefire favorite heading into the Utah star's decision.