Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to flip key Washington Huskies commitment
Troy (California) four-star tight end Vander Ploog has been committed to the Washington Huskies since early this summer.
But that hasn't slowed his recruitment.
The 6-foot-6, 223-pound jumbo pass-catcher has added offers from Alabama and Oregon and has risen to the nation's No. 8 tight end (No. 153 overall).
For the past several weeks, the relationship between the Ducks and Ploog has ramped up significantly, culminating in a return visit this weekend.
Prediction: Vander Ploog to Oregon
I mentioned on 1080 The FAN's pregame radio show Saturday that Duck fans should watch for a flip from Ploog.
Dan Lanning's program desperately wanted to address the tight end position in the 2025 class and Ploog has been huge priority, one that has become a staple at Oregon home games of late.
Even without Terrance Ferguson this weekend, Oregon's offense was able to showcase both Kenyon Sadiq and Patrick Herbert against Illinois, a fact that likely appealed to Ploog.
While there's no timeline on a potential flip, one does seem imminent.
Ploog will be a Duck.
What would Oregon be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Ploog as a prospect:
"Three-sport athlete whose first love was actually basketball. Both parents played college hoops at Biola and grandfather coaches at Azusa Pacific. Legit hooper who can play above the rim and also plays baseball. Only played football for two years but shows natural talent. Still raw in some areas and needs to add upper body mass and strength to help become more physical in the run game but has frame to do so. Can make plays down the field, wins 50-50 balls and contested catches and already looks more fluid and explosive getting in and out of his breaks this off-season on 7v7 circuit . Intriguing kid for sure and has some high level upside as a prospect."