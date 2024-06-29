Prediction: Oregon Ducks set to land elite playmaker Saturday
It was a big day on the recruiting trail Friday for the Oregon Ducks, as they landed elite running Jordan Davison, out of Mater Dei (California), and bluechip defensive lineman Josiah Sharma, out of Folsom (California).
But Oregon may not be done.
Prediction: Da'Saahn Brame to Oregon Ducks
Derby (Kansas) four-star prospect Da'Saahn Brame, the nation's No. 3 tight end, is set to announce his commitment Saturday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound pass-catcher is down to a final five of LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.
Fans can watch it on the 247Sports' YouTube channel.
For some time, Oregon has seemingly been the runaway favorite.
On Thursday's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN, I predicted Brame would choose Oregon.
And despite a few recruiting industry picks in favor of Tennessee on Friday, I am still quite confident that the Ducks secure the big recruiting win.
Anything can happen in modern recruiting, but Oregon appears poised to land one of the nation's best tight ends this weekend.
What would Dan Lanning's program be getting?
As a junior, Brame hauled in 46 receptions for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Really impressive on tape and plays like a jumbo receiver with a projectable frame. Very fluid as an athlete, natural hands and never fights the football. Well-built kid, naturally strong with a chiseled upper body. Can easily beat press coverage and bullies opposing ‘backers/safeties. Great hand-eye coordination, extremely good tracking the ball down the field and runs well after the catch. For his size, he shows surprising quickness and wiggle with the ball in his hands and doesn’t shy away from contact. Can play in the slot or on the line, can get deep but has the hands and clean routes to be that ideal 3rd and 8 security blanket as well. Really nice upside and projects as an early impact player at the college level with an NFL ceiling."
Oregon has been on fire on the recruiting trail in recent days - the staff's "we outside" celebratory social media posts hinted at some big moves - and that should continue Saturday.